RailRiders and Red Wings set for May 10 doubleheader
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The May 6 game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester that was postponed due to inclement weather has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 10, as part of a single-admission doubleheader. Gates will open at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday with a first pitch in game one slated for 3:05 P.M. The RailRiders and Red Wings will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between games.
Tuesday, May 6, was slated to be Nurse's Appreciation Night, so the RailRiders will now honor those crucial individuals with a free ticket at the box office for Saturday's doubleheader. Nurses must show identification in person to receive their free ticket.
Tickets for Tuesday's postponed game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2025 season, with the exceptions of May 14, May 28 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Fans are able to email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please specify which upcoming RailRiders game you wish to attend. Learn more about the RailRiders Rain Policy or purchase tickets to an upcoming game by visiting www.swbrailriders.com.
