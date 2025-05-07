Indians Fall Behind Early and Drop Game Two against Columbus 4-3

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Outfielder Micah Pries accounted for all the Columbus Clippers runs with his two-homer day as they knocked off the Indianapolis Indians 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

Bubba Chandler (L, 2-1) worked around a traffic in the first and second inning before Pries cashed in a pair of baserunners with his one-out blast in the third. A combination of Randy Labaut, Hunter Stratton, Kyle Nicolas and Carson Fulmer pitched the final 6.1 frames for Indy (17-16), allowing one run on four hits and striking out nine.

Alika Williams provided the first run for the Indians with a solo shot off starter Ryan Webb (W, 2-1). It was Williams' first home run since he put the Indians ahead with an eighth-inning homer on July 21, 2023, at the Iowa Cubs. Pries responded with a valuable insurance run for Columbus (15-17) in the eighth with his second homer of the day.

The Indians attempted to mount a ninth-inning comeback off Luis Frías (S, 2) as Darick Hall and Tsung-Che Cheng each drove in a run. Indy's rally came to an end, however, with the game-tying run stranded at second base.

Indianapolis and Columbus continue their six-game set on Thursday morning at 11:05 am at Victory Field. Righty Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 4.73 ERA) will take the bump for Indy against Columbus southpaw Doug Nikhazy (1-1, 4.84 ERA).

