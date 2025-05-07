SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (8-24) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-16)

May 7, 2025 | Games 33 & 34 | Home Games 12 & 13 | PNC Field | First Pitch 5:05 P.M.

Game One: RH Seth Shuman (0-1, 3.86) vs. LH Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 2.45)

Game Two: RH Adrian Sampson (No Record) vs. RH Sean Boyle (3-3, 4.06)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 6, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Rochester Red Wings set for Tuesday night was postponed due to rain and the threat of severe weather.

On Sunday, the RailRiders bested the Syracuse Mets 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Jake Woodford struck out seven and Alex Jackson drove in two and scored twice to back the RailRiders in the series win.

The RailRiders struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Jackson worked a one-out walk and scored on a triple by Braden Shewmake. The Mets answered in the third when Donovan Walton homered off of Woodford. In the top of the sixth, Dominic Smith and Bryan De LA Cruz reached on singles against Anthony Gose. Jackson tripled past the diving effort of Drew Gilbert in center, driving in both Smith and De La Cruz. With Shewmake at the plate, Jackson scored on a passed ball to build a 4-1 lead.

Woodford (1-1) was sharp, allowing just one run on four hits over a season-best 5.2 innings of work with a season-high seven strikeouts. McKinley Moore pitched 1.1 scoreless while Kervin Castro followed with a perfect eighth.

In the ninth, Billy McKinney homered off Colten Brewer and the Mets put the tying run in scoring position. Brewer struck out Hayden Senger to shut the door for his second save of the year. Gose (2-1) took the loss after allowing three runs in the sixth.

SWB HOME SHOW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field this week to begin a two-week, 13-game homestand. Rochester is in through May 11, including a doubleheader today to make up a rainout on April 12. Toledo arrives for a six-game set on May 13; the Mud Hens first series in Moosic since 2019. Nineteen of the next 25 games on the docket are at PNC Field.

DOUBLEHEADER DETAILS- Today's twinbill is the fourth of the season. The RailRiders have gone 5-1 in doubleheader games this year, having split their first with Rochester on April 9 before sweeping sets on April 13 versus the Red Wings and last Wednesday at Syracuse. Tuesday's postponement will be made up as a doubleheader later this week since the RailRiders and Red Wings are engaged in their final series of the first half.

RETURNING TWO FORM- DJ LeMahieu and Jonathan Loáisiga have joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Major League rehab assignments. LeMahieu, 36, was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, with a left calf strain. He began his rehab assignment on April 22 with Somerset and appeared in six games for the Patriots, hitting .438 with one double, a home run and three runs batted in. Loáisiga, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, as he recovers from right elbow surgery. The right-hander began a rehab stint with Tampa on April 26 and made three appearances for the Tarpons, spanning 3.1 innings of work with seven strikeouts.

BACK END BOOSTS- Yerry De Los Santos was recalled to the Yankees' bullpen on Tuesday prior to their game with San Diego. Today, the RailRiders activated Brent Headrick off the Injured List. The lefty was placed on the 7-Day IL on April 23.

WALKING THEM OFF- The RailRiders took four out of five from the Red Wings during their rain-shortened series at the beginning of April. That set featured three straight walk-off wins: Dominic Smith s ingling home Jorbit Vivas in game two of the April 9 doubleheader, Ronaldo Hernández's walk-off two-run homer in the eleventh on April 11 and T.J. Rumfield dancing past a tag on a Vivas single in game one of the April 13 twinbill.

THREE TIMES THE FUN- Braden Shewmake and Alex Jackson each tripled Sunday, marking the first time the RailRiders hit two triples in a game this season. The club accomplished the feat twice in 2024.

BIG TIME BROADCASTS- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the YES Network are pleased to announce that six RailRiders games this season will be broadcast on the YES Network, the exclusive regional media home of the New York Yankees, and streamed on The Gotham Sports App. RailRiders games on May 8, 14, 28, 29, July 9 and August 14 will be showcased on the Yankees' flagship network and app.

BEST WEEK YET- Jake Woodford worked a season-best start on Sunday in the series finale against the Mets. The right-hander had a season-high in three main categories with 5.2 innings and seven strikeouts on 81 pitches.

OB STREAK ROLLS ON- Jesús Rodríguez went 0-for-4 with a walk on Sunday, snapping his hitting streak at eight games but extending his on-base streak to all 17 games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .468 on-base percentage so far, with 21 hits and 14 walks over his 17 games.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York dropped 10 runs on San Diego in the seventh inning en route to a 12-3 win Tuesday. Austin Wells hit a grand slam and drove in five in the win... Somerset was blanked 3-0 at Akron. The Patriots were held to four singles in the loss... Hudson Valley was walked off 4-3 by Wilmington. Tyrone Yulie surrendered a two-run homer with one out in the last of the ninth... Tampa was tripped 10-7 at Daytona. Josue Gonzalez homered and Brian Sanchez drove in three in the loss.

