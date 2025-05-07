SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders walked off the Red Wings 5-3 in game one but fell 8-5 in the nightcap.

Rochester opened the scoring in the second inning of game one with a three-run homer off RailRiders starter Brandon Leibrandt. Jackson Cluff turned on a four-seam fastball, giving the Red Wings an early 3-0 advantage.

After a scoreless third, two Yankees rehabbers made relief appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Clayton Beeter took the mound in the fourth, retiring Nationals #3 Prospect Brady House to end the frame, and Jonathon Loáisiga faced the minimum in the fifth and sixth to keep the RailRiders within three.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke up the shutout in the sixth. After Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira and MLB rehabber DJ LeMahieu singled, T.J. Rumfield grounded into a force out to pull the RailRiders within two.

In the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders launched three home runs to walk-off the Red Wings. Bryan De La Cruz hit his first homer with Scranton Wilkes/Barre to close the gap at one and Alex Jackson evened the game at three with his third blast of the year. With two outs, Ismael Munguia walked, and Pereira called game with a 414-foot two-run bomb to left-center field for the 5-3 victory.

Leibrandt tossed three innings, surrendering three runs on five hits. Brent Headrick (1-0) earned the win. Seth Shuman allowed five hits and one run over 5.1 frames. Patrick Weigel (3-2) gave up four runs on three hits in the loss.

In game two, Rochester jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the first off RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Franchy Cordero hit an RBI double to open the scoring, and Robert Hassell III punched an RBI single to right for a two-run advantage. The Red Wings added another run on a throwing error for a 3-0 edge.

Rochester extended the lead with a three-run fifth frame. Jackson Cluff doubled home Daylen Lile for a 4-0 advantage. The Red Wings went up five off a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre error, and Robert Hassell III kept the offense rolling with an RBI single for a six-run lead.

The RailRiders closed within two with a grand slam in the home half of the frame. After Andrew Velazquez doubled, Jesús Rodriguez singled and Rumfield walked to load the bases, Jose Rojas hit his second grand slam in the last week to narrow the gap 6-4.

Rumfield singled home Munguia in the sixth to pull the RailRiders within one. Jose Rojas followed Rumfield with a walk to load the bases, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not push any more runs across.

Rochester tallied two more runs in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.

Boyle (3-4) surrendered six runs, though only three were earned, on ten hits over 6.0 innings in the loss. Adrian Sampson worked 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Jack Sinclair (1-1) earned the victory for Rochester and Carlos Romero recorded the save.

The RailRiders continue their series with Rochester on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Zach Messinger to the mound. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

17-17

