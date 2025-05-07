Julks Clobbers Walk-Off Homer for the Knights

CHARLOTTE, NC - For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Charlotte Knights captivated Truist Field with a walk-off, two-run Home Run. Wednesday's hero was Corey Julks.

The Knights were trailing 11-10 with two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the tenth inning. Julks stepped to the plate and destroyed a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall. The walk-off blast sent the Knights fans into a frenzy while the Memphis Redbirds were left shocked for the second straight game, and on the wrong side of a 12-11 final score.

Memphis built a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning but Charlotte crept their way back into the contest. The Knights scored their first run on a Jason Matthews Home Run to left-centerfield. Kyle Teel and Bryan Ramos hit back-to-back Homers in the fourth inning that leveled the score 4-4.

Charlotte took their first lead in the fifth frame when Dominic Fletcher lifted a sacrifice fly into centerfield. Two batters later, Tim Elko pushed an RBI single through the right side of the infield and the Knights led 6-4 after five.

The Redbirds rallied with two outs in the top of the sixth. A pair of Memphis runs knotted the game; however, in the bottom half of the inning the Knights received run-scoring hits from Zach DeLoach, Julks, and Omar Narvaez.

Memphis responded with the contest's next five runs; two in the eighth and one in the ninth to force extras. The Redbirds then scored twice in the top of the tenth. Trailing 11-9, Charlotte pulled within a run on a wild pitch. Julks then did the rest.

Corey led all players with three hits while Elko, DeLoach, and Matthews all finished with two. Chase Plymell pitched three scoreless innings out of the Knights bullpen and Adisyn Coffey struck out the side in his one inning of work.

Charlotte and Memphis will suit up for game three of the series on Thursday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:04pm ET.

