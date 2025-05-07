Red Wings and RailRiders May 6 Make-Up Scheduled for May 10

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings announced today that the game originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been rescheduled.

The Red Wings will make up the postponed game as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, May 10, at PNC Field. The first game will begin at 3:05 pm.

