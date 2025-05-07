Redbirds Use Alternate Identity to Honor AutoZone Park Barbecue Nachos Invention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In honor of the culinary creation invented at and made famous in AutoZone Park, the Memphis Redbirds will rebrand to the Memphis BBQ Nachos for the club's Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 games against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

The origin of barbecue nachos can be traced to the opening of AutoZone Park in 2000 and have since become a staple in ballparks across the country. In its purest form, with chips, slow-roasted pulled pork, cheese, barbecue sauce, dry rub and jalapeños, barbecue nachos are now synonymous with Memphis and AutoZone Park.

"Barbecue nachos are synonymous with AutoZone Park. On the 25th anniversary of AutoZone Park, it's only right for us to pay homage to a culinary creation as famous as the ballpark that introduced it to the world," Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "As bold as Beale Street and as soul-stirring as the blues, barbecue nachos have earned their place on the Mt. Rushmore of Memphis, alongside Elvis, Penny Hardaway and the Pyramid."

During games on Friday and Saturday, Memphis will take the field in a brand-new alternate identity, the Memphis BBQ Nachos. Featuring the colors tan, brown and gold, these new jerseys epitomize ballpark food culture. Memphis will wear a tri-toned cap with barbecue nachos on the front and a tan jersey with a 'World Famous BBQ Nachos' stamp on the front.

On Friday, the first 1,000 fans 21+ will receive a Redbirds-themed spatula, presented by Miller Lite. On Saturday, the first 1,500 will receive a BBQ Nachos-themed grilling shirt, presented by Memphis BBQ Company. The first display of the summer fireworks slate is scheduled for postgame on Saturday.

The Memphis Redbirds Kid Zone will be active on the Old Bluff will be active all weekend featuring a bounce house, obstacle course and slide. The player autograph series will continue before Friday and Saturday games, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT, and 5:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. Fans can purchase single-game tickets here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

