Loáisiga Scheduled to Rehab

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga is scheduled for a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders open their series tonight against Rochester with a doubleheader at PNC Field beginning at 5:05 P.M.

Loáisiga, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, as he recovers from right elbow surgery. The right-hander began a rehab stint with Tampa on April 26 and made three appearances for the Tarpons spanning 3.1 innings of work with seven strikeouts.

He was initially signed as a non-drafted free agent by San Francisco in 2012 and joined the Yankees on a Minor League contract in 2016. Over parts of seven seasons in the Majors, all with New York, Loáisiga has appeared in 163 games and holds a 3.44 ERA.

Loáisiga joins both DJ LeMahieu and Clayton Beeter on rehabs stints with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. LeMahieu's rehab assignment was transferred on Tuesday and Beeter was transferred from Somerset on Friday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is at PNC Field for a two-week homestand with the Red Wings in town through May 11, including a single-admission doubleheader set for Wednesday. The RailRiders welcome the Toledo Mud Hens next week. For tickets, schedule details and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

