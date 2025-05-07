Loáisiga Scheduled to Rehab
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga is scheduled for a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders open their series tonight against Rochester with a doubleheader at PNC Field beginning at 5:05 P.M.
Loáisiga, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, as he recovers from right elbow surgery. The right-hander began a rehab stint with Tampa on April 26 and made three appearances for the Tarpons spanning 3.1 innings of work with seven strikeouts.
He was initially signed as a non-drafted free agent by San Francisco in 2012 and joined the Yankees on a Minor League contract in 2016. Over parts of seven seasons in the Majors, all with New York, Loáisiga has appeared in 163 games and holds a 3.44 ERA.
Loáisiga joins both DJ LeMahieu and Clayton Beeter on rehabs stints with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. LeMahieu's rehab assignment was transferred on Tuesday and Beeter was transferred from Somerset on Friday.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is at PNC Field for a two-week homestand with the Red Wings in town through May 11, including a single-admission doubleheader set for Wednesday. The RailRiders welcome the Toledo Mud Hens next week. For tickets, schedule details and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
