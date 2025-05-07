Memphis Walked off with Home Run for Second Straight Day at Charlotte
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds fell in game two of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a final score of 12-11 on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park.
For the second straight night, Memphis pitching allowed a walk-off home run in extra innings. The Redbirds tied the game with two outs in the ninth but could not hold onto a two-run lead in the tenth inning.
Memphis scored four runs in the top of the first inning. After catcher Jimmy Crooks put the Redbirds in front with a single, third baseman Ryan Vilade and shortstop Cesar Prieto added consecutive RBI doubles. All nine Memphis batters recorded a hit with five Redbirds adding two hits. Vilade led the way with a 2-for-3 day with two doubles, two walks, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Starting pitcher Michael Gomez did not allow a run in his bullpen day start. The right-handed pitcher retired all eight batters he faced and struck out three. Left-handed pitcher Oddanier Mosqueda (3-2) allowed the walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth inning.
In the sixth game of his MLB Rehab Assignment, designated hitter Ivan Herrera went 2-for-6 with two runs scored in the loss.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
