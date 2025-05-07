Pries Leaves the Yard Twice in Wednesday Win

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers and Indianapolis Indians continued their six-game series on Wednesday with day baseball at Victory Field.

Clippers struck first. Will Brennan singled and Johnathan Rodríguez walked with one away in the top of the third. Micah Pries, who hadn't left the yard since April 19th, battled Indy starter Bubba Carpenter to a nine pitch at bat. After fouling off five straight pitches, Pries connected on a curveball and disposed of it 389 feet away over the right field wall and into the lawn at Victory Field.

Ryan Webb (W, 2-1) got the start on the mound for Columbus and he turned in one of his best performances of the year. The former Georgia Bulldog worked five innings, giving up three hits, striking out four and walking a pair. The only blemish on the outing was fifth inning solo home run surrendered to Alika Williams.

There was no three week window between Micah Pries home runs this time around. After his nine pitch at bat in the third, the Newport Beach, CA native demolished the first pitch he saw in the top of the eighth from Carson Fulmer, landing a round tripper in the lawn seats for the second time of the game, extending the Columbus lead to 4-1.

Franco Aleman made his 2025 season debut in relief of Ryan Webb to start the sixth for the Clippers. The 6'6" righty gave up a leadoff single, but then retired the next three batters he faced, including a pair of strike outs.

Nic Enright and Luis Frías also worked scoreless innings in relief for Columbus in the seventh and eighth innings, respectfully.

Petey Halpin continued to be dynamite in the leadoff position, singling in the top of the ninth for his third hit of the ballgame.

Frías stayed on to work the ninth for the Clippers, but Indianapolis refused to go away quietly. Singles from Malcom Nuñez and Abrahan Gutierrez put runners on the corners with one away. Darik Hall singled through the right side, scoring Nuñez and cutting the Columbus lead to 4-2. The lead was cut to one when Tsung-Che Cheng grounded into a force out at second, plating Gutierrez. Frías slammed the door shut, sending Nick Yorke down swinging to end the ballgame, earning his second save of 2025.

Columbus improves to 15-17, Indianpolis drops to 17-16. The series continues with more day baseball on Thursday, first pitch scheduled for 11:05am. The Clippers return home after a two-week road trip on Tuesday, May 20th for a world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

