Red Wings, RailRiders Split Series Opening Doubleheader

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders split Tuesday's doubleheader, with Rochester falling in walk-off fashion, 5-3, in Game one before earning an 8-5 win in Game two. Both DH Robert Hassell III and 1B Trey Lipscomb picked up three hits and combined for five RBI to pace the offense.

Game 1:

The Red Wings broke through after two quick outs in the top of the second. C Drew Millas sparked the rally with a single, followed by a 1B Juan Yepez walk. SS Jackson Cluff then delivered the big blow, launching a three-run homer down the right-field line to put Rochester on top 3-0. The homer was his second of the season, and third of his career against the RailRiders.

In the top of the sixth, the RailRiders broke through after a stretch of quiet innings. LF Everson Pereira singled and moved to third on a 3B DJ LeMahieu base hit, then came home on a fielder's choice off the bat of DH T.J. Rumfield, trimming the Red Wings' lead to 3-1 before the inning closed.

The seventh began with a spark for the RailRiders as RF Bryan De La Cruz lifted a solo shot to center to cut the deficit to one. One out later, C Alex Jackson followed with another blast, this one to right-center, to even the score at 3-3. After a strikeout, CF Ismael Munguia drew a two-out walk to keep the inning alive, setting the stage for the RailRiders to complete the comeback with a walk-off, two-run homer off the bat of Everson Pereira, sealing a 5-3 Red Wings loss.

RHP Seth Shuman took the ball first for the Red Wings in game one. The right-hander turned in 5.1 strong innings, allowing one earned on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. RHP Patrick Weigel followed and finished off the contest, surrendering four earned on three hits with a strikeout and a walk across the final 1.1 frames.

Rochester's Player of the Game in the front half of the twin bill is RHP Seth Shuman. Through his first three Triple-A starts, the Georgia Southern product has logged a 3.07 ERA (5 ER/14.2 IP) with 14 strikeouts and four walks.

Game 2:

The Red Wings wasted no time jumping ahead in the top of the first inning of game two. CF Daylen Lile opened with a single, and after a fielder's choice, 1B Franchy Cordero ripped an RBI double to left-center to bring home 3B Brady House. DH Robert Hassell III followed with a run-scoring single to right-center, plating Cordero and moving up to second on the throw. RF Andrew Pinckney then delivered a single to shallow left, scoring Hassell and advancing to second on a throwing error, giving Rochester an early 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Red Wings padded their lead. Daylen Lile reached on a misplay at first and advanced on a groundout, before SS Jackson Cluff roped an RBI double to right, bringing Lile home. 1B Trey Lipscomb followed with a single to left, plating Cluff, and moved up on another defensive error. Robert Hassell III then lined a single to right-center to score Lipscomb, capping a three-run frame that stretched Rochester's lead to 6-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, the RailRiders came storming back. SS Andrew Velazquez led off with a double and moved to third on a Jesus Rodriguez single, who then stole second. After a walk loaded the bases, Jose Rojas delivered a grand slam down the right-field line, bringing the RailRiders within two runs.

In the sixth, the RailRiders continued to chip away. CF Ismael Munguia singled with two outs and swiped second, setting up 3B Jesus Rodriguez's walk. 1B T.J. Rumfield then delivered an RBI single to left, bringing Munguia home to make it 6-5. Another walk loaded the bases, but RHP Carlos Romero entered in relief and induced a forceout to escape the jam and preserve the Red Wings' slim lead.

In the top of the seventh, the Red Wings added two runs to extend their lead. Jackson Cluff opened the inning with a walk and scored when Trey Lipscomb smoked a double to right-center. Lipscomb then stole third base and crossed the plate on Robert Hassell III's single to right-center, giving Rochester an 8-5 advantage heading into the final half of the scheduled seven innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders opened with a single from Dominic Smith, but Rochester's pitching held firm. A strikeout and a flyout quickly followed, sealing an 8-5 win for the Red Wings.

Newly acquired RHP Adrian Sampson made the start for Rochester in the back half of the doubleheader. The Washington native turned in 3.0 scoreless innings on two hits, while striking out and walking a batter. RHP Jack Sinclair took over in the fourth and allowed three earned on three hits with one walk and a strikeout before handing the ball to RHP Parker Dunshee. Making his Red Wings debut, the right-hander was tagged for one earned on a hit while walking one. RHP Clay Helvey followed, and also allowed an earned run on a pair of hits with two walks and a strikeout. Carlos Romero finished the job and fired 1.1 scoreless innings on one hit with a pair of strikeouts to pick up the Red Wings' first save of the season.

Game two's Player of the Game goes to DH Robert Hassell III. The lefty bat went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored, increasing his batting average to .301 (37-for-123). Through the first six games of May, Hassell leads the International League with a .565 batting average, 13 total hits, and a 1.453 OPS.

Rochester looks to take the series lead against the RailRiders in game three Thursday night. RHP Chase Solesky will take the ball for the Red Wings in what will be his sixth start of the season. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

