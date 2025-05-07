Jones Secures Second-Straight Walk off against Cubs
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens earned their second-straight walk off with a 2-1 victory against the Iowa Cubs Wednesday afternoon. Toledo struggled to bring in runners throughout the game, but their excellent pitching kept them in it.
On his second rehab game as the designated hitter, Matt Vierling hit a stand-up double from the two-hole in the first inning, but no scoring would come of it.
Lael Lockhart got off to possibly his best start of the season as he kept things scoreless through five innings of action. While his pitch velocity seemed to take a dip, his command was much better than his previous starts. He would finish his day with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed.
Toledo and Iowa spent the early innings lacking in offensive efficiency. The Cubs only secured one hit, while the Hens found themselves scoreless despite earning five hits against Jordan Wicks.
The Mud Hens hoped to get on the board throughout the early innings, but failed to execute with runners on base. Mendoza did his part, getting on base with a triple in the fourth and a double in the sixth, but was left stranded both times.
With Lockhart's day coming to a close following the fifth, Matt Manning took things over for him from the rubber. The recently-turned reliever turned the Cubs away quickly, going one, two, three, including a run-saving diving catch by Jahmai Jones.
Toledo finally found their way onto the scoreboard in the eighth inning as Jones slid into second with a line drive to left field. Just a home run shy of the cycle, Mendoza would bring Jones in with his fourth hit of the day to put the Hens up 1-0.
With a chance to call game, the Mud Hens continued to rely on Ricky Vanasco to close things out. He got his first two outs after surrendering a walk, but Iowa stayed alive as Moisés Ballesteros put runners on the corners with a single into right field. James Triantos made the most of his situation as he tied things up with a grounder into right field.
After Austin Murr went flied out against Keegan Thompson and Andrew Navigato drew a walk, Toledo turned to Akil Baddoo. He would get on base with an infield single, putting runners on first and second. Things looked bleak as Hao-Yu Lee suffered a three-pitch strikeout, but Jones would be the hero for the second-straight game. He hit the ball sky-high as it flirted with the right-field wall, before eventually falling to the ground to give the Mud Hens the 2-1 victory.
The Toledo Mud Hens and the Iowa Cubs will face off again Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
Notables:
Lael Lockhart (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)
Carlos Mendoza (4-4, 3B, 2B, RBI)
Jahmai Jones (2-4, RBI, R)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Mike Ford Plays Hero with Three-Run Walk-Off Homer in Ninth in 8-7 Saints Victory - St. Paul Saints
- St Paul Has Final Answer in Bisons 8-7 Loss on Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings and RailRiders May 6 Make-Up Scheduled for May 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, RailRiders Split Series Opening Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Rally Late for Come-From-Behind Victory over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodolfo Castro Homers as 'Pigs Suffer Third Straight Defeat - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Snap Bulls' Win Streak with 6-5 Triumph - Durham Bulls
- Kelenic's Near Cycle Leads Stripers to 6-5 Win in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians Fall Behind Early and Drop Game Two against Columbus 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Pries Leaves the Yard Twice in Wednesday Win - Columbus Clippers
- Mets Beat Jumbo Shrimp in 11 Innings, 6-5, on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-5 in 11 Innings to Mets - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders and Red Wings set for May 10 doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Clobbers Walk-Off Homer for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons 'Luces de Buffalo' Identity to be Featured for 3 Games in 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Walked off with Home Run for Second Straight Day at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Loáisiga Scheduled to Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rave Homers Twice But Omaha Falls in Louisville 6-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snag Win in Back-And-Forth Contest - Louisville Bats
- Jones Secures Second-Straight Walk off against Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Drops Second Straight to Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Saints-Bisons, Followed by Saint Anthony Village-DeLaSalle High School Cap off Baseball Across MN on May 10 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Use Alternate Identity to Honor AutoZone Park Barbecue Nachos Invention - Memphis Redbirds
- May 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Jones Secures Second-Straight Walk off against Cubs
- Hens Walk It off in Dramatic Fashion in Tuesday Win to Iowa
- Mud Hens Power Past Red Sox to Win Series Finale
- Four Home Runs and Strong Relief Power Hens Over WooSox
- Baddoo, Navigato Club Home Runs in Loss to WooSox