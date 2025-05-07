Kelenic's Near Cycle Leads Stripers to 6-5 Win in Durham
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled, and tripled in a three-hit effort to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (14-21) to a 6-5 victory over the Durham Bulls (23-12) on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Kelenic's near cycle helped Gwinnett snap a seven-game road losing streak and ended Durham's eight-game winning streak.
Decisive Plays: Kelenic gave the Stripers a lead on the game's first pitch, launching a 423-foot leadoff home run (1) to center off Joe Rock. Carlos Rodriguez added a sacrifice fly in the second to make it 2-0 Gwinnett, but Durham responded with back-to-back-to-back solo homers by Tres Barrera (6), Brock Jones (1), and Carson Williams (4) to go up 3-2 in the third. Gwinnett went back ahead 5-3 during a three-run fourth that included an RBI double from Jason Delay and RBI triple from Kelenic. With the game tied at 5-5 in the ninth, James McCann reached on a one-out pinch-hit single, Kelenic drew a crucial walk, Rodriguez singled to load the bases, and Eddys Leonard tallied the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly to center.
Key Contributors: Kelenic (3-for-4, double, triple, homer, 2 RBIs) and Delay (2-for-4, double, RBI) combined for five of Gwinnett's eight hits on the night. Davis Daniel struck out a season-high eight over 6.0 innings (7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB) in a no-decision. Craig Kimbrel (W, 1-0) and Wander Suero (S, 2) each pitched 1.0 scoreless inning. For Durham, Williams went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo homers.
Noteworthy: Kelenic's leadoff clout was Gwinnett's second this season (Rodriguez also recorded one on April 27 at Jacksonville). He fell just short of becoming the second Stripers player to hit for the cycle (Braden Shewmake did it on June 28, 2023 at St. Paul). Leonard delivered Gwinnett's fourth last-at-bat win of the year (team now 4-3 in such decisions). Kimbrel's win was his first with Gwinnett since August 22, 2010 at Charlotte.
Next Game (Thursday, May 8): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 13): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Join the Stripers on Education Day where kids can catch a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Mike Ford Plays Hero with Three-Run Walk-Off Homer in Ninth in 8-7 Saints Victory - St. Paul Saints
- St Paul Has Final Answer in Bisons 8-7 Loss on Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings and RailRiders May 6 Make-Up Scheduled for May 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, RailRiders Split Series Opening Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Rally Late for Come-From-Behind Victory over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodolfo Castro Homers as 'Pigs Suffer Third Straight Defeat - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Snap Bulls' Win Streak with 6-5 Triumph - Durham Bulls
- Kelenic's Near Cycle Leads Stripers to 6-5 Win in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians Fall Behind Early and Drop Game Two against Columbus 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Pries Leaves the Yard Twice in Wednesday Win - Columbus Clippers
- Mets Beat Jumbo Shrimp in 11 Innings, 6-5, on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-5 in 11 Innings to Mets - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders and Red Wings set for May 10 doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Clobbers Walk-Off Homer for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons 'Luces de Buffalo' Identity to be Featured for 3 Games in 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Walked off with Home Run for Second Straight Day at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Loáisiga Scheduled to Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rave Homers Twice But Omaha Falls in Louisville 6-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snag Win in Back-And-Forth Contest - Louisville Bats
- Jones Secures Second-Straight Walk off against Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Drops Second Straight to Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Saints-Bisons, Followed by Saint Anthony Village-DeLaSalle High School Cap off Baseball Across MN on May 10 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Use Alternate Identity to Honor AutoZone Park Barbecue Nachos Invention - Memphis Redbirds
- May 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Kelenic's Near Cycle Leads Stripers to 6-5 Win in Durham
- Stripers Walked off in Extras at Durham
- Stripers' Seventh Inning Rally Thwarts Nashville 5-3
- Nashville Holds off Gwinnett 3-1 in Rain-Shortened Contest
- Stripers Fall 4-1 to Nashville Despite Wiles' 11-Strikeout Gem