WooSox Rally Late for Come-From-Behind Victory over IronPigs

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - Thanks to a four-run eighth inning, the Worcester Red Sox (18-16) came from behind and beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-12) 6-4 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Trailing 4-2 going into the eighth inning, the WooSox scored four runs to take a 6-4 lead. Roman Anthony led off the inning with a walk. Marcelo Mayer clubbed into right-center field to put runners at second and third. Nick Sogard lined an RBI single to left to make it a one-run game. Vaughn Grissom hit a sacrifice fly into center field that scored Mayer and tied the game.

Later in the inning, with two on and two out, Yasmani Grandal drilled a two-run double to right to put the WooSox in front 6-4.

The WooSox plated a pair in the top of the first on an RBI triple from Mayer and a Sogard sacrifice fly.

The IronPigs got on the board in the second when Erick Brito doubled in a run.

Lehigh Valley scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Brito reached on a fielder's choice that brought in Payton Henry. Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run home run to give the IronPigs a 4-2 lead.

In his first appearance following his option from the major leagues, Luis Guerrero picked up the win. The right-hander tossed two hitless, scoreless relief innings. Isaiah Campbell earned his third save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

The WooSox and IronPigs continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. Right-hander Cooper Criswell is expected to start on the mound for the WooSox. Right-hander Andrew Painter, the Phillies number one prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is set to make his Triple-A debut for the IronPigs. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.