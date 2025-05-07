WooSox Rally Late for Come-From-Behind Victory over IronPigs
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - Thanks to a four-run eighth inning, the Worcester Red Sox (18-16) came from behind and beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-12) 6-4 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Trailing 4-2 going into the eighth inning, the WooSox scored four runs to take a 6-4 lead. Roman Anthony led off the inning with a walk. Marcelo Mayer clubbed into right-center field to put runners at second and third. Nick Sogard lined an RBI single to left to make it a one-run game. Vaughn Grissom hit a sacrifice fly into center field that scored Mayer and tied the game.
Later in the inning, with two on and two out, Yasmani Grandal drilled a two-run double to right to put the WooSox in front 6-4.
The WooSox plated a pair in the top of the first on an RBI triple from Mayer and a Sogard sacrifice fly.
The IronPigs got on the board in the second when Erick Brito doubled in a run.
Lehigh Valley scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Brito reached on a fielder's choice that brought in Payton Henry. Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run home run to give the IronPigs a 4-2 lead.
In his first appearance following his option from the major leagues, Luis Guerrero picked up the win. The right-hander tossed two hitless, scoreless relief innings. Isaiah Campbell earned his third save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.
The WooSox and IronPigs continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. Right-hander Cooper Criswell is expected to start on the mound for the WooSox. Right-hander Andrew Painter, the Phillies number one prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is set to make his Triple-A debut for the IronPigs. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Mike Ford Plays Hero with Three-Run Walk-Off Homer in Ninth in 8-7 Saints Victory - St. Paul Saints
- St Paul Has Final Answer in Bisons 8-7 Loss on Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings and RailRiders May 6 Make-Up Scheduled for May 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, RailRiders Split Series Opening Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Rally Late for Come-From-Behind Victory over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodolfo Castro Homers as 'Pigs Suffer Third Straight Defeat - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Snap Bulls' Win Streak with 6-5 Triumph - Durham Bulls
- Kelenic's Near Cycle Leads Stripers to 6-5 Win in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians Fall Behind Early and Drop Game Two against Columbus 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Pries Leaves the Yard Twice in Wednesday Win - Columbus Clippers
- Mets Beat Jumbo Shrimp in 11 Innings, 6-5, on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-5 in 11 Innings to Mets - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders and Red Wings set for May 10 doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Clobbers Walk-Off Homer for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons 'Luces de Buffalo' Identity to be Featured for 3 Games in 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Walked off with Home Run for Second Straight Day at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Loáisiga Scheduled to Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rave Homers Twice But Omaha Falls in Louisville 6-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snag Win in Back-And-Forth Contest - Louisville Bats
- Jones Secures Second-Straight Walk off against Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Drops Second Straight to Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Saints-Bisons, Followed by Saint Anthony Village-DeLaSalle High School Cap off Baseball Across MN on May 10 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Use Alternate Identity to Honor AutoZone Park Barbecue Nachos Invention - Memphis Redbirds
- May 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- WooSox Rally Late for Come-From-Behind Victory over IronPigs
- Sabol Homers Twice, WooSox Beat IronPigs 6-4 in Extras
- 5th Annual Rich Gedman Golf Tournament, Presented by Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., Sells out Faster Than Ever
- Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads, Roman Anthony Replica Jerseys Among Promotions Whose Tickets Go on Sale Today; Tickets for All WooSox '25 Games Now on Sale
- Marcelo Mayer Named International League Player of the Week for the Week of April 21-27