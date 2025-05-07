Iowa Drops Second Straight to Toledo

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - For the second straight game, the Iowa Cubs (16-15) suffered a walk-off loss to the Toledo Mud Hens (17-18) by a 2-1 score today at Fifth Third Field.

The game remained tied at 0-0 until the eighth inning in which Carlos Mendoza singled, giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 advantage. With Iowa down to their last strike in the ninth, James Triantos singled home Matt Shaw to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom half of the ninth with two outs, Jahmai Jones doubled home a run to give Toledo the walk-off victory.

Jordan Wicks made the start and pitched 5.0 scoreless innings and struck out five. Ryan Brasier made his first appearance on Major League rehab assignment and worked a scoreless frame.

Iowa will play at Toledo on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Fifth Third Field slated for 5:35 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

