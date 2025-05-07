Bats Snag Win in Back-And-Forth Contest

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats won a tight one against the Omaha Storm Chasers, winning 6-5 at Louisville Slugger Field. This was the Bats' third win in a row, and they are 2-0 in the six-game set with the Storm Chasers.

Omaha wasted no time getting on the board as John Rave hit a leadoff home run off Bats starter Aaron Wilkerson. Rave homered again in the third inning, this time a two-run shot, putting the Storm Chasers ahead 3-0 after the second big fly.

The Bats responded in the bottom of the frame. Ivan Johnson picked up a one-out single, and Will Benson smacked a 411-foot homer to deep right field. Francisco Urbaez made it back-to-back big flies with his first home run of the season, tying the score at three.

In the fourth, Omaha threatened with more baserunners. Harold Castro and Tyler Gentry both singled to get on base, and Castro scored on a single from Luca Tresh. The score was 4-3 in favor of the Storm Chasers after the inning.

Rave's hot day continued in the fifth with a leadoff double. He scored on a sacrifice fly from Castro. Wilkerson was relieved in the middle of the inning by Sam Benschoter (W, 2-0). With two runners on, Benschoter navigated out of any more trouble, but the Storm Chasers still led 5-3.

Louisville responded once again in the sixth inning. Benson and Urbaez both picked singles to start the inning. After Ryan Brady (L, 1-1) came in to replace Storm Chasers starter Chandler Champlain, P.J. Higgins drew a walk to load the bases. Davis Wendzel got hit by a pitch, and that brought in Benson to score. Will Banfield hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field, bringing home Urbaez to tie the game.

The Bats didn't stop there, taking their first lead of the game in the seventh. Benson reached base on a fielder's choice, then with two away in the inning, Urbaez singled. Benson moved to second on the hit and scored a run on a single from Edwin Rios to give the Bats the lead. Louisville loaded the bases but couldn't get any more runs across and finished the inning up 6-5.

Benschoter threw 2.1 hitless innings until he was relieved by Sam Moll to start the eighth. Moll kept the streak going, and the two pitchers retired ten in a row going back to the fifth inning.

Zach Maxwell (S, 3) came in to close the game in the ninth. He gave up a hit but kept the Storm Chasers off the board and secured the win for the Bats.

Urbaez finished 4-4 with a home run and a double. He is now 6-6 in the series. Benson finished 2-4 with a home run and two RBI. Rios, Wendzel, and Banfield all finished with one RBI each.

The Bats (18-16) will continue their series with the Storm Chasers (13-20) with game three on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call on Sports Talk 790.

