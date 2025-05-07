St Paul Has Final Answer in Bisons 8-7 Loss on Wednesday Night
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
St. Paul, MN - A back and forth night at CHS Field did not go the Buffalo Bisons way, losing in a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning to the St. Paul Saints 8-7 on Wednesday night.
The Bisons scored first when Will Wagner hit a two-run base hit to left field that scored Michael Stefanic and Joey Loperfido in the top of the third inning. The hit was Wagner's second of the game, he was one of four different Bisons' hitters to record a multi-hit game in the loss. The RBIs gave the Bisons a 2-0 lead after the top of the third inning. The two teams would then trade the lead the rest of the night in a see-saw contest.
The Saints were able to get on the scoreboard with a solo run in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to a Will Holland RBI base hit that trimmed the deficit to 2-1. St. Paul would score in three straight innings, including a pair in the bottom of the fifth that allowed them to enjoy their first lead of the night. Ryan Fitzgerald led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run that tied the game 2-2. With two out in the inning, Carson McCusker's RBI base hit game the Saints a 3-2 advantage.
Loperfido added his second of three hits on the night, driving in a pair of runs and re-establishing Buffalo's lead. Riley Tirotta and Josh Rivera scored on the base hit to left field that gave the Bisons a 4-3 lead. St. Paul would once again have the answer with two runs of their own and enjoy a 5-4 advantage through six innings.
The Bisons used back-to-back home runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull ahead once again. Loperfido's fourth home run of the year was a two-run shot that gave the Bisons a 6-5 lead. It was followed by a Davis Schneider solo home run. It was the first back-to-back home runs for Buffalo on the season, and the first time since August 11, 2024 at Rochester. Schneider's first home run of the year extended Buffalo's lead to 7-5.
However, Mike Ford hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Saints their first walk-off win of the year, 8-7.
The two teams will meet for game three of the series on Thursday night at CHS Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. EDT with Trenton Wallace starting for Buffalo. You can listen to the play-by-play with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and bisons.com starting at 7:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Mike Ford Plays Hero with Three-Run Walk-Off Homer in Ninth in 8-7 Saints Victory - St. Paul Saints
- St Paul Has Final Answer in Bisons 8-7 Loss on Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings and RailRiders May 6 Make-Up Scheduled for May 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, RailRiders Split Series Opening Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Rally Late for Come-From-Behind Victory over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodolfo Castro Homers as 'Pigs Suffer Third Straight Defeat - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Snap Bulls' Win Streak with 6-5 Triumph - Durham Bulls
- Kelenic's Near Cycle Leads Stripers to 6-5 Win in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians Fall Behind Early and Drop Game Two against Columbus 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Pries Leaves the Yard Twice in Wednesday Win - Columbus Clippers
- Mets Beat Jumbo Shrimp in 11 Innings, 6-5, on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-5 in 11 Innings to Mets - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders and Red Wings set for May 10 doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Clobbers Walk-Off Homer for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons 'Luces de Buffalo' Identity to be Featured for 3 Games in 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Walked off with Home Run for Second Straight Day at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Loáisiga Scheduled to Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rave Homers Twice But Omaha Falls in Louisville 6-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snag Win in Back-And-Forth Contest - Louisville Bats
- Jones Secures Second-Straight Walk off against Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Drops Second Straight to Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Saints-Bisons, Followed by Saint Anthony Village-DeLaSalle High School Cap off Baseball Across MN on May 10 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Use Alternate Identity to Honor AutoZone Park Barbecue Nachos Invention - Memphis Redbirds
- May 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- St Paul Has Final Answer in Bisons 8-7 Loss on Wednesday Night
- Bisons 'Luces de Buffalo' Identity to be Featured for 3 Games in 2025
- Late Offense Pushes Saints Past Bisons 6-2 Tuesday Night
- Bisons Offer 4 Free Tickets to All Veteran/Active Duty Armed Forces Service Members for Armed Forces Day Game
- Bisons Score a Pair of Late Runs to Defeat Iowa 3-1 on Sunday