Rodolfo Castro Homers as 'Pigs Suffer Third Straight Defeat

May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-12) lost their third consecutive game for the first time this season, dropping a 6-4 decision to the Worcester Red Sox (17816) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Roman Anthony singled to begin the game and Marcelo Mayer tripled him in to start things for the WooSox. Mayer then scored on a sacrifice fly from Nick Sogard.

Back-to-back two-out doubles from Óscar Mercado and Erick Brito produced the first run of the game for the 'Pigs in the second.

Brito tied the game with an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth. Rodolfo Castro followed him with a two-run homer, his second of the year, putting the 'Pigs up 4-2.

The scoreline stayed the same until the eighth. A Sogard RBI single brought the WooSox to within one and a Vaughn Grisson sacrifice fly then tied the game. With two on and two out, Yasmani Grandal slammed a double off the wall in rightfield, bringing home two runs and putting the WooSox ahead for good, 6-4.

Luis Guerrero (1-1) earned the win in relief for the WooSox, working two no-hit innings, walking two and striking out three. Isaiah Campbell (S, 3) fired a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save, striking out two.

Seth Johnson (2-2) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk, striking out one.

The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Thursday, May 8th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Andrew Painter (Debut) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while the WooSox roll with Cooper Criswell (2-0, 1.06).

