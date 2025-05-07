Saints-Bisons, Followed by Saint Anthony Village-DeLaSalle High School Cap off Baseball Across MN on May 10
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The baseball community in Minnesota is coming together to throw an incredible weekend celebration that honors the sport and its traditions across the state. Games will be played across the state from T-Ball to professional ballparks helping promote the National Pastime. The St. Paul Saints are doing their part and will host two games at CHS Field that cap off Baseball Across Minnesota weekend.
On Saturday, May 10 the Saints take on the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) in the fifth game of a six-game series at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The game will be carried live on The CW Twin Cities. Following the Saints game, Saint Anthony Village High School takes on DeLaSalle High School at CHS Field, with first pitch scheduled for approximately 6:37 p.m. That game will be carried live on FOX 9+. Both of these games culminate an incredible weekend of festivities around the state.
"For more than 30-years the Saints have been a big proponent of growing the game of baseball across the state," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Zane Heinselman. "We're proud to be a part of Baseball Across Minnesota, not just with a Saints game, but also with two powerful high school teams in Saint Anthony Village and DeLaSalle. It's going to be an incredible day of baseball."
Baseball Across Minnesota is presented by the Saints, Twins Community Fund, and the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association. Any team can host an event. All that is required is to designate a game on the schedule, promote it in the community, and share highlights, photos, and post-game interviews at #BaseballAcrossMN.
Saints tickets range from $5-$30 and entry into the high school game is free.
This is the second year the Saints have been a part of Baseball Across MN. They were a part of the inaugural event in 2024.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Mike Ford Plays Hero with Three-Run Walk-Off Homer in Ninth in 8-7 Saints Victory - St. Paul Saints
- St Paul Has Final Answer in Bisons 8-7 Loss on Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings and RailRiders May 6 Make-Up Scheduled for May 10 - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, RailRiders Split Series Opening Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Rally Late for Come-From-Behind Victory over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodolfo Castro Homers as 'Pigs Suffer Third Straight Defeat - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Snap Bulls' Win Streak with 6-5 Triumph - Durham Bulls
- Kelenic's Near Cycle Leads Stripers to 6-5 Win in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians Fall Behind Early and Drop Game Two against Columbus 4-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Pries Leaves the Yard Twice in Wednesday Win - Columbus Clippers
- Mets Beat Jumbo Shrimp in 11 Innings, 6-5, on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-5 in 11 Innings to Mets - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders and Red Wings set for May 10 doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Clobbers Walk-Off Homer for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons 'Luces de Buffalo' Identity to be Featured for 3 Games in 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Walked off with Home Run for Second Straight Day at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Loáisiga Scheduled to Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rave Homers Twice But Omaha Falls in Louisville 6-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Snag Win in Back-And-Forth Contest - Louisville Bats
- Jones Secures Second-Straight Walk off against Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Drops Second Straight to Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Saints-Bisons, Followed by Saint Anthony Village-DeLaSalle High School Cap off Baseball Across MN on May 10 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Use Alternate Identity to Honor AutoZone Park Barbecue Nachos Invention - Memphis Redbirds
- May 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Mike Ford Plays Hero with Three-Run Walk-Off Homer in Ninth in 8-7 Saints Victory
- Saints-Bisons, Followed by Saint Anthony Village-DeLaSalle High School Cap off Baseball Across MN on May 10
- McCusker Mashes Two More Homers, Saints Take Down Bisons 6-2
- It's a Marathon Not a Sprint During Saints May 6-11 Homestand
- Saints Exorcise Demons, Take Four of Five in Series against Clippers with 3-2 Win in 10