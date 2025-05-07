Saints-Bisons, Followed by Saint Anthony Village-DeLaSalle High School Cap off Baseball Across MN on May 10

ST. PAUL, MN - The baseball community in Minnesota is coming together to throw an incredible weekend celebration that honors the sport and its traditions across the state. Games will be played across the state from T-Ball to professional ballparks helping promote the National Pastime. The St. Paul Saints are doing their part and will host two games at CHS Field that cap off Baseball Across Minnesota weekend.

On Saturday, May 10 the Saints take on the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) in the fifth game of a six-game series at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The game will be carried live on The CW Twin Cities. Following the Saints game, Saint Anthony Village High School takes on DeLaSalle High School at CHS Field, with first pitch scheduled for approximately 6:37 p.m. That game will be carried live on FOX 9+. Both of these games culminate an incredible weekend of festivities around the state.

"For more than 30-years the Saints have been a big proponent of growing the game of baseball across the state," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Zane Heinselman. "We're proud to be a part of Baseball Across Minnesota, not just with a Saints game, but also with two powerful high school teams in Saint Anthony Village and DeLaSalle. It's going to be an incredible day of baseball."

Baseball Across Minnesota is presented by the Saints, Twins Community Fund, and the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association. Any team can host an event. All that is required is to designate a game on the schedule, promote it in the community, and share highlights, photos, and post-game interviews at #BaseballAcrossMN.

Saints tickets range from $5-$30 and entry into the high school game is free.

This is the second year the Saints have been a part of Baseball Across MN. They were a part of the inaugural event in 2024.

