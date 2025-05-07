Stripers Snap Bulls' Win Streak with 6-5 Triumph
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
*DURHAM, NC - Eddys Leonard broke a ninth inning tie with a sacrifice fly to snap Durham's eight-game winning streak, leading Gwinnett to a 6-5 win at the DBAP on Wednesday night.
The Stripers (14-21) loaded the bases against Garrett Acton (L, 2-1) on two singles and a walk before Leonard drove a pitch to deep center. The Bulls (23-12) went in order in the ninth against Wander Suero (S, 2).
Gwinnett took a 2-0 lead after 2 1/2 against Bulls starter Joe Rock, but the Bulls hit three straight homers in the third inning against Davis Daniel. Tres Barrera, Brock Jones and Carson Williams took out Daniel over a four-pitch span to put the Bulls ahead 3-2.
Williams connected again in the fifth against Daniel, a 431' shot to center.
Despite the loss, Durham remains in a first-place tie with Lehigh Valley, which also lost on Wednesday.
What It Means: Durham's longest winning streak since September/October, 2021 ended at eight. That year, the Bulls strung 11 straight wins together.
Williams Deep Twice: Carson Williams connected for his first multi-homer game at AAA, and the sixth time in his minor league career. Williams accomplished the feat three times in 2024, all with Double-A Montgomery. The final time was June 11 at Chattanooga.
Kimbrel's Rare MiLB Win: Nine-time MLB all-star Craig Kimbrel earned the victory with a scoreless eighth inning. Kimbrel's last minor league win occurred with Gwinnett on August 22, 2010 over Charlotte. Freddy Freeman was in his lineup that night.
Missed Cycle: Gwinnett's Jarred Kelenic finished the night a single shy of the cycle. Kelenic homered on the first pitch of the game, then doubled in the third and tripled in the fourth. Kelenic struck out in the seventh and walked in his final plate appearance in the ninth. Gwinnett has only had one cycle in franchise history, achieved by Braden Shewmake in 2023.
Next: Joe Boyle (2-2, 1.73) is slated to start Thursday night against Hurston Waldrep (2-2, 7.04) at 6:35 PM ET.
