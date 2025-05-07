Jumbo Shrimp Fall 6-5 in 11 Innings to Mets
May 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Troy Johnston homered and drove in two runs but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 6-5 in 11 innings to the Syracuse Mets from VyStar Ballpark.
The Jumbo Shrimp (22-13) led 3-2 when Jon Singleton doubled to lead off the ninth for the Mets (16-19). Afrer a pop out and fly out, Luke Ritter and Billy McKinney each drew walks to load the bases. Diego Castillo's walk scored the tying run for Syracuse.
A leadoff single in the 10th inning from Donovan Walton plated Luis De Los Santos, who started as the zombie runner. With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Andrew Pintar tied things at four with an RBI single against Mets reliever Austin Warren (3-0) to bring in zombie runner Harrison Spohn.
Syracuse broke through in the 11th. Zombie runner Jared Young moved to third on a ground out and after an intentional walk from Luarbert Arias (1-1), scored on an error. Diego Castillo then made it 6-4 with an RBI single.
In the bottom of the 11th, Brian Navarreto laced an RBI single with one out to pull Jacksonville within 6-5. However, Chris Devenski induced a fly out and then struck out the last batter of the game to claim his third save.
The Jumbo Shrimp grabbed the lead in their first at-bats. Pintar was hit by a pitch with one out in the first before stealing second. After a strikeout and walk, he scored on Johnston's RBI single.
The Mets struck back in the second, tying things on a Ritter home run. An inning later, Luis De Los Santos went yard to give Syracuse its first lead.
The score remained 2-1 until the seventh. Johnston led off the inning with a long ball to even the score. Two batters later, Jack Winkler singled, followed by a Navarreto base knock. Following a strikeout, Jakob Marsee's RBI single put the Jumbo Shrimp in front 3-2.
Jacksonville and Syracuse meet again in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. LHP Ryan Weathers (0-1, 6.75 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Mets RHP Dom Hamel (1-2, 4.20 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
On a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at the Oasis concessions stand, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. $2 Coors Light cans are also available with all the hawkers throughout VyStar Ballpark. On Nurses Night, the Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate nurses all evening long, including via a discount ticket link .
