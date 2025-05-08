Sounds Battle Back to Tie Game Late, Fall in Extras to Tides

May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Nashville fell in extra-innings to the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night 10-6. Down four late in the game, the Sounds used a four-run sixth inning to bring things back to level and it would remain that way until Norfolk pulled away with four of their own in the 10th.

The teams traded two runs in the second inning with Nashville doing their damage as Raynel Delgado drove in the tying runs on a one-out single. Norfolk regained their lead with three runs in the fifth on two RBI singles and a productive ground out. They extended their lead on a David Banuelos solo home run in the sixth to make it 6-2.

Nashville's comeback bid began with Jorge Alfaro's two-RBI double after Oliver Dunn drew a leadoff walk and Wes Clarke followed him aboard with the first of six Nashville hits in the frame. Delgado made it a three RBI night two batters later to score Alfaro and went first to third as Freddy Zamora's lone hit of the game to extend his hitting and on-base streak. The Sounds played small ball to even things back up when Jimmy Herron dropped down a perfectly placed bunt for a RBI single.

Garrett Stallings stranded two inherited runners in the top of the seventh and then left the bases loaded in the eighth after issuing two walks and an intentional walk following the Tides successful double steal. Elvis Peguero took over on the mound in the ninth and worked around two walks to leave two more Norfolk runners stranded to give the Sounds a chance to cap off the comeback with some late-inning heroics. Jared Oliva made it a three-hit night with his third single of the night but was in a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play to send the game to extras.

Jesus Liranzo was the fifth man out of the Sounds bullpen to begin the 10th. A leadoff error put runners on the corners for Norfolk and a walk loaded the bases with no outs. Liranzo got the first out of the inning on a strikeout but saw the go-ahead run cross the plate on a sacrifice fly as the throw home from Adam Hall in left was just late on the play at the plate. Norfolk extended the lead on a full-count, two-out, three-run home run to make it 10-4.

Splitting the first two games, the Sounds and Tides will continue their series on Thursday night. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

RAINING HITS: The Sounds tallied 13 hits in the loss to Norfolk on Wednesday night. Jared Oliva led the way with his second three-hit game of the season. Five of the nine Nashville starters had multi-hit games. It was the sixth time the Sounds have had 13+ hits in a game this year and just the second loss. The other 13-hit loss came on April 10th at home vs. Memphis in an 8-3 game. It was the 10th 10+ hit game of the season for Nashville who are 8-2 when getting to double digit hits and 4-3 when allowing 10+ hits after Norfolk also had 13 hits on Wednesday night.

STILL STRAKING: Freddy Zamora extended his team-best active hitting streak to seven games after going 1-for-3. His on-base streak is up to 12 games dating back to April 11th. His seven-game hit streak is tied for the seventh-best going currently in the International League and is a game away from tying Ernesto Martinez Jr. for the longest hitting streak by a Nashville player this season. Anthony Seigler trails Zamora in the on-base category by a game after reaching base successfully for the 11th straight game. It's a season-high for Seigler who has two different 10+ game on-base streaks this season.

EXTRA INNING BLUES: Nashville's loss on Wednesday night drops the team to 1-5 in extra innings on the season. Their lone extra innings win came on April 16th in Charlotte when they beat the Knights 11-7 in 10 innings. The 3-hour, 27-minute game was the second-longest the Sounds have played this year, trailing only the April 16th game (3:35).

