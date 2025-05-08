May 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (16-15) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (17-18)

May 8 - 5:35 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Michael Fulmer (0-2, 2.25) vs. LHP PJ Poulin (3-1, 3.52)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Toledo Mud Hens in the third game of a six-game series...right-hander Michael Fulmer will make his first start with Iowa and his third start of the season...Fulmer made two starts with Worcester before he was sent to Iowa...left-hander PJ Poulin will make his second start of the season and 14th appearance with Toledo.

BACk-TO-BACK WALK-OFF LOSSES: The Iowa Cubs suffered their second straight walk-off loss and fifth walk-off loss of the year as Toledo won 2-1 Wednesday morning...James Triantos went 1-of-4 with the only RBI of the game for the I-Cubs...Jordan Wicks worked an efficient 5.0 innings and fanned five batters in the process in a no-decision.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros saw his career-long hit streak end at 19 games on Sunday, during which he hit .447 (34-for-76) with nine extra-base hits...Moises became the first I-Cub to hit in at least 19 straight games since James Adduci from May 20-June 23, 2019 (19 games)...it is also the longest hit streak in the International League this season...despite losing the hit streak, Moises walked so extended his on-base streak to 22 games last night, which is the second-longest in the IL this season...it is also the longest by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2023.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his fifth home run of the season Tuesday night in just 23 games...Caissie did not hit his fifth homer of the season last season until June 4...Owen homered in back-to-back games on April 19-22 which marked the first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6, 2024 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homer in consecutive games in 2025 following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, he did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

SERIES RECAP: Iowa and Buffalo played their lone series of the season and split the games...Iowa took the first game of the series and won both the fourth and fifth games.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit his third home run of the season Tuesday night...he has multiple hits in three of his last four games including his first four-hit game of the season Wednesday (4/30) and his first since Aug. 6, 2024 vs. Chattanooga...Long is one of four I-Cubs with a four-hit effort this season along with Moises Ballesteros, Kevin Alcántara and Matt Shaw...Jonathon ranks among International League leaders in batting average (5th, .345), hits (T-6th, 38), on-base percentage (12th, .424) and OPS (13th, .906).

SMALL SKID: Yesterday, Iowa lost their third straight game...in those three games, all have been one-run games..it marks the I-Cubs first losing streak of at least three games since Sept.18-20, 2024.

STELLAR PITCHING: The I-Cubs pitching performance have been one of the best in the International League...ranks first in the International League with the least amount of hits allowed (203)...ranks in the top five in runs allowed (116), home runs allowed (22) and strikeouts (330).

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being tied for third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the best run differential (+35) ahead of second-best Nashville (+29)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the IL, Lehigh Valley (+61) and Durham (+60).

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024.

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are set to play their second series of the season following April 8-13 in which the I-Cubs won four of the six contests...after this week, the Mud Hens and the I-Cubs will not see each other until the final series of the 2025 season, Sept. 16-21 at Principal Park.

