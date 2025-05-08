Leonard's Homer Helps Stripers Slip Past Bulls in Another Nailbiter
May 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Hurston Waldrep struck out 10 batters over 5.1 innings and Eddys Leonard lined an opposite-field two-run home run in the sixth for the winning margin as the Gwinnett Stripers (15-21) defeated the Durham Bulls (23-13) 3-2 on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Decisive Plays: Garrett Cooper's two-out RBI single gave the Stripers a 1-0 lead in the first inning. That lead held until the fifth, when Kenny Piper's two-run home run (5) off Waldrep put Durham ahead 2-1. Gwinnett quickly responded with a two-run homer from Eddys Leonard (6) in the sixth to go back ahead 3-2. The Bulls put the tying run at second in the bottom of the ninth, but Wander Suero (S, 3) closed the door for the second straight night.
Key Contributors: Waldrep (W, 3-2), coming off a career-worst 0.2-inning start in his previous outing, was stellar. He opened the game with 4.0 perfect innings and finished with 5.1 frames (2 H, 2 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 10 SO). Relievers Michael Petersen (H, 2), Dylan Dodd (H, 5), Jesse Chavez (H, 2), and Suero combined on 3.2 scoreless innings to preserve the lead. Leonard went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs to lead the Stripers.
Noteworthy: Waldrep's 10 strikeouts were one short of tying his career high of 11, set with Gwinnett on June 2, 2024 at Norfolk. Leonard leads Gwinnett in homers (6), extra-base hits (13), and total bases (49). The Stripers have won consecutive road games for just the second time this season (won April 9-10 at Norfolk).
Next Game (Friday, May 9): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 13): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Join the Stripers on Education Day where kids can catch a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
