Navigato and Lee Go Deep, But Mud Hens Drop Tight One to RailRiders

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton, PA - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped a hard fought matchup to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, falling 5-4 on Wednesday, May 14 at PNC Field.

After a 90 minute rain delay, the RailRiders wasted no time getting on the board. Leadoff hitter Jesus Rodriguez opened the bottom of the first with a line drive double to right field. He advanced to third on a pickoff error, and with two outs, T.J. Rumfield launched a two-run homer to right, giving Scranton an early 2-0 lead.

Toledo's offense was quiet through the first three innings but found life in the top of the fourth. Carlos Mendoza singled to center, though he was caught stealing just before Hao-Yu Lee crushed a solo home run over the left field fence, putting the Mud Hens on the scoreboard.

In the fifth, Andrew Navigato battled through a 12 pitch at-bat to notch a single, but a 4-6-3 double play quickly cleared the bases. With two outs, Ryan Kreidler stepped up and mashed a solo shot to left center, tying the game at 2-2.

Scranton answered in the bottom of the sixth. After loading the bases with no outs, Toledo made a call to the bullpen, bringing in right-hander Matt Seelinger. Bryan De La Cruz came through with a two-run single, and Jose Rojas added a sacrifice fly to push the RailRiders ahead 5-2.

Toledo kept battling in the eighth. Lee singled and moved to second on a throwing error, then Manuel Margot was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch advanced both runners, and Bligh Madris drew a walk to load the bases. Another bases loaded walk plated Lee, trimming the deficit to 5-3.

In the ninth, Navigato gave the Mud Hens a shot with a solo home run to left, his second hit of the game, cutting the RailRiders' lead to one. But the rally fell short, and Scranton closed it out with a 5-4 victory.

The Mud Hens will look to bounce back in the third game of the series against the RailRiders on Thursday, May 15, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field.

Notables:

Hao-Yu Lee (2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

Andrew Navigato (2-4, HR, RBI, R)







