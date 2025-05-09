Huff Homers, But Clippers Fall Short on Friday Night
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - After back-to-back day games, the Columbus Clippers and Indianapolis Indians six-game series was once again under the lights at Victory Field on Friday night.
The offense was stagnant on both sides until the top of the fifth. Kyle Datres led off with a single, Milan Tolentino was then hit by a pitch. Christian Cairo grounded into a force out, putting runners on the corners for C.J. Kayfus. The Clippers rightfielder lifted a flyball to right, deep enough to score Datres from third. The sacrifice fly put Columbus in front, 1-0.
Vince Velasquez was tremendous on the hill. The Montclair, CA native worked four shutout innings in his fifth start in a Clippers uniform. He struck out six Indy batters, surrendering five hits and only one walk.
Indianapolis broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Will Dion (L, 1-3) entered the game for the ClipShow and gave up four straight singles, putting the Indians ahead, 2-1. A sacrifice fly from Brett Sullivan extended their lead to 3-1.
That's where things stayed until the eighth. With one away, Kody Huff disposed of a Dauri Moreta fastball 395 feet away over the left field wall. The second round tripper of the season for the former Stanford Cardinal cut the Indy lead to 3-2.
In the ninth, after a pop out, Milan Tolentino walked, but was picked off of first. Christian Cairo singled, but was left stranded after a groundout ended the game.
Indianapolis has taken three of the first four games of the series and improves to 19-16, the Clippers fall to 15-19. The series continues at Victory Field on Saturday night, first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Columbus returns home after a two-week road trip on Tuesday, May 20th for a world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Career Night from Jacob Misiorowski Leads Nashville Past Norfolk in Shutout Fashion - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall 13-10 to the Redbirds - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Offense Erupts in 17-3 Victory Over St. Paul Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Screeching Halt in 17-3 Loss to Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Claims Slugfest for First Win of Series at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Even Series with 5-2 Win Over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hickey Hammers Grand Slam, WooSox Fall in Walk-Off Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- Three-Run Sixth Inning Lifts Indians over Clippers, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-Off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Drops Game Four in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Bullpen Battle with Omaha 5-2 - Louisville Bats
- Eighth Inning Rally Gives Hens the Friday Night Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Norfolk Has No Answers For Misiorowski - Norfolk Tides
- Huff Homers, But Clippers Fall Short on Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Night Game against Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Thwart Late Bulls Comeback with 3-2 Win - Durham Bulls
- Wiles Tremendous against Former Club as Stripers Hang on in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, RailRiders Canceled Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Friday Night Game Canceled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Solak Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.