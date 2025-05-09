Nick Solak Named Indians April Player of the Month
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named outfielder Nick Solak as their April Player of the Month after he led the team in batting average, hits, total bases, home runs, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS across 20 games.
Solak, 30, hit .394 (28-for-71) with 16 runs, two doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, six walks, three stolen bases and a 1.070 OPS in April. In addition to his team-leading marks, he ranked among International League qualifiers in batting average (2nd), OPS (4th), slugging percentage (5th, .634), hits (T-6th) and on-base percentage (7th, .436). His batting average is the highest by an Indians batter in a single month since Gregory Polanco hit .400 in April 2014.
The outfielder reached base safely in 19 of 20 games during April, highlighted by a team best 13-game hitting streak from April 3-23. During his hitting streak, which is tied for the third-longest among IL hitters this season, Solak hit .400 (20-for-50) with 11 runs, two doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI, four walks, three stolen bases and a 1.056 OPS. He also struck out just seven times across 55 plate appearances.
Solak has appeared in 26 total games with Indianapolis this season, hitting .364 (32-for-88) with 19 runs, four doubles, one triple, five home runs, 11 walks, four stolen bases and a 1.038 OPS. To date, he ranks third among IL leaders in batting average and fifth in on-base percentage (.436), slugging percentage (.602) and OPS.
The Woodridge, Ill. native was selected by New York (AL) in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville (Louisville, Ky.). He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Dec. 6, 2024.
