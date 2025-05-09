Three-Run Sixth Inning Lifts Indians over Clippers, 3-2

INDIANAPOLIS - A trio of runs in the sixth inning propelled the Indians to a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Friday night at Victory Field.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the sixth, the Indians (19-16) tagged Will Dion (L, 1-3) for four consecutive singles off the bats of Nick Solak, Jack Suwinski, Eli Wilson and DJ Stewart. A Brett Sullivan sacrifice fly capped the inning's scoring to give Indianapolis a 3-1 advantage it did not relinquish.

With both teams scoreless in the top of the fifth frame, Columbus (15-19) plated the first run of the contest when a C.J. Kayfus sacrifice fly brought home Kyle Datres, who had singled to lead off the inning. Columbus brought the game to within one in the eighth when Kody Huff homered off Hunter Stratton (S, 1), but the threat ended there.

In his Triple-A debut, Hunter Barco, Pittsburgh's No. 10 prospect according to Baseball America, tossed 4.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with five punchouts while walking three. Yohan Ramírez (W, 1-1) earned the win, throwing 1.2 innings in relief, yielding one hit with a strikeout.

The Indians and Clippers will meet for the penultimate game of the six-game set at Victory Field on Saturday night at 6:35 PM. Righty Thomas Harrington (1-2, 6.16) will toe the rubber for Indianapolis and southpaw Parker Messick (1-1, 3.25) will counter for Columbus.







