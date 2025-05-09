Iowa Drops Game Four in Toledo

May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







TOLEDO, OH - With the game tied at 3-3 after seven innings, the Toledo Mud Hens (18-19) scored four runs in the eighth to lead them to a 7-3 win over the Iowa Cubs (17-15) tonight at Fifth Third Field.

In the third inning, Toledo took a 2-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from Carlos Mendoza and a double from Manuel Margot.

In the fifth, Matt Shaw drove a run with a triple and James Triantos tied the game at 2-2 with a double.

Each team added a run in the sixth with Iowa scoring on a double from Ben Cowles.

Toledo pulled away in the eighth with a four-run frame to make it 7-3, Mud Hens.

Connor Noland made the start for the I-Cubs and worked 5.1 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Iowa will play at Toledo on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 4:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







