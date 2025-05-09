Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Night Game against Syracuse

May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Joe Mack and Heriberto Hernandez tallied multi-hit games but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Syracuse Mets 4-0, Friday night from VyStar Ballpark, in front of 5,117 fans.

Syracuse struck first in the top of the third. Leading off the inning, Donovan Walton singled and advanced to second on an error. He advanced to third and scored on back-to-back groundouts, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. With two outs, Jared Young (2) smashed a solo blast, extending the Mets' lead to two over Jacksonville.

Up 2-0 in the sixth, Hayden Senger worked a two out walk. With a runner in scoring position, Luis De Los Santos ripped an RBI double, making it a 3-0 game.

The Mets bats stayed hot. Drew Gilbert (2) walloped a solo home run, giving Syracuse a four-run advantage.

Jacksonville and Syracuse continue the series with Saturday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch at VyStar Ballpark. RHP Janson Junk (3-2, 2.48 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Blade Tidwell (1-2, 5.00 ERA) will counter for the Mets. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for Saturday Night Fireworks, presented By River Point Behavioral Health & VyStar Credit Union. The first 2000 fans through the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will obtain a Jumbo Shrimp Beach Hat. Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St. Saturday is also "Mental Health Awareness Night" and the continuation of "Nurse Appreciation Week." The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to offer a discount code to healthcare workers this weekend.







International League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.