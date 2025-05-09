Bats Drop Bullpen Battle with Omaha 5-2

May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats fell behind early and a parade of Omaha Storm Chasers relievers were too much for the Bats to overcome, falling 5-2 in the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday night in front of an energetic crowd of 7,367 at Louisville Slugger Field.

Making his Bats home debut, veteran righty Adam Plutko got off to a shaky start, as two walks in his first three hitters gave the Storm Chasers an early chance. Cam Devanney was able to capitalize, driving in the first run of the night with a single to center.

The Bats were quick to respond in the bottom of the frame against Omaha starter Eric Cerantola. Ivan Johnson got the inning started with a leadoff walk and later advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw from Cerantola. Francisco Urbaez cashed in with a single to right, bringing Johnson home to tie the game.

Plutko (L, 0-1) worked around traffic to pitch a scoreless second. Johnson gave Louisville the lead in the bottom half with an RBI ground out to score Davis Wendzel, who began the inning with a walk.

Tyler Gentry gave the Strom Chasers the lead back in the third with a two-run homer that just cleared the left field fence, his second home run of the season. The third was Plutko's final inning. He finished with three runs against on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts, taking his first loss as a member of the Bats.

An inning later, Omaha loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single against Alan Busenitz. Yosver Zulueta inherited the bases loaded jam with one out and got the second out before a single to center from Devanney plated two more to make it 5-2.

Cerantola got four outs for the Storm Chasers as part of their bullpen game. Jacob Wallace (W, 2-0) held the Bats scoreless for 2.2 innings to keep the lead and Cruz Noriega did the same with a clean fifth.

Joe La Sorsa was next into the game for the Bats and pitched two scoreless frames. Stephen Nogosek and Junior Fernandez matched him to hold the three-run lead. Lenny Torres Jr. and Andrew Hoffman kept the score the same in the eighth.

Reds reliever Sam Moll continued his Major League rehab assignment with a scoreless ninth. In the bottom half, Jonathan Bowlan (S, 3) struck out the side in order to finish the win and earn the save.

After recording four hits in the first three innings, the Louisville offense was held hitless for the final six innings. Jack Rogers recorded two of Louisville's four hits in his first game back with the Bats after being promoted from Double-A Chattanooga earlier in the day. The loss drops the Bats back to .500 for the season and evens their season series with Omaha 5-5.

The Bats (18-18) and Storm Chasers (15-20) continue their series on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Feild. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







