Career Night from Jacob Misiorowski Leads Nashville Past Norfolk in Shutout Fashion

May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Jacob Misiorowski turned in a career night on the mound for the Sounds in their shutout win over the Norfolk Tides on Friday night at First Horizon Park. The Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect worked a career-high 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two with 11 strikeouts and topped out at 102.3 MPH.

The right-hander struck out the first six batters he faced and hit triple digits 12 times through the first two innings. He retired 13 straight overall to start the game and the first hit he surrendered was a lazy fly ball into center field that was just out of the reach of a diving Jared Oliva. He then proceeded to retire five straight after that to get through six innings facing one over the minimum. The second Norfolk hit off Misiorowski was a one-out single in the top of the seventh with the Nashville defense a step too late to turn what could have been an inning-ending double play. A two-out walk - his only of the night - was how Misiorowski's start would come to an end with Easton McGee taking over on the mound. McGee induced a ground ball to leave the pair of runners stranded.

McGee and Tyler Jay for 2.1 IP with one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts to keep the shutout intact.

Offensively for Nashville, they scored their first run of the game in the second inning via a Raynel Delgado sacrifice fly after Ernesto Martinez Jr. walked and moved around the bases on walks and wild pitches by Norfolk starter Chayce McDermott. Jimmy Herron laid down a sacrifice bunt in the fifth to score Freddy Zamora who walked earlier in the inning and got to third on Adam Hall's infield single. Oliver Dunn led off bottom of the sixth with a single and was brought in on a RBI single by Anthony Seigler. Nashville made it three straight innings with a run in the seventh to distance themselves when Hall walked and then stole second. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored all on the same play after a throwing error on Norfolk's catcher after getting a nice ricochet off the backstop on the wild pitch.

In total, Nashville needed just five hits - all singles - and were aided by six walks, three wild pitches, and a passed ball to do their damage in the 4-0 win.

In complete command of the series entering the weekend, Nashville needs a win in either of the two remaining games to win their fourth series of the season. First pitch from First Horizon Park on the first Vihuelas de Nashville game of the season is slated for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HE DON'T MIZ: Jacob Misiorowski was dominant on the mound for Nashville as he worked a career-high for IP (6.2) and tossed a career-high 99 pitches without allowing a run. He set a Nashville season-high for IP by a starter and strikeouts, becoming the first Nashville arm to reach double digit strikeouts in a game in 2025 and the first since Chad Patrick had 12 on September 15, 2024, vs. Memphis. Misiorowski struck out each of the first six batters he faced and reached 100+ MPH 12 times through the first two innings and topped out at 102.3 MPH, the hardest fastball thrown by a Major League or Triple-A starter in 2025 (Baseball America). Over his last 23.2 IP he has allowed just one run and lowered his season ERA to 1.49 through his first eight games (7 starts) and 43.1 IP. Entering Friday's action with the second-most strikeouts in Triple-A, he catapulted himself into first place in all of the minors with 54 and is eight clear of Durham's Ian Seymour for the most in Triple-A. Iowa's Cade Horton (1.24) is the only qualified Triple-A pitcher with a better ERA than Misiorowski while Horton and Sugar Land's Brandon Walter are the only two pitchers in Triple-A with a better BAA than Misiorowski (.148). The right-hander should be in line for his third International League Pitcher of the Week award come next Monday.

ZERO, NADA, ZILCH: Nashville spun their fourth shutout of the season and are now tied for the third-most shutouts in Triple-A this season behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester (5). The Sounds pitching staff owns a collective 3.05 ERA, best in Tiple-A and fifth in the minors. The Sounds had eight shutouts in all of 2024 (146 G) and are halfway to matching it through the first 37 of 2025.

STREAKY GOOD: Jared Oliva and Anthony Seigler extended their hit streaks to six games, each finishing with a hit on Friday night and are now tied for the longest active hitting streak by a Nashville player after Freddy Zamora saw his hit streak come to an end at eight games after ending 0-for-2 with a walk and run. Zamora did extend his on-base streak to 14 while Anthony Seigler (12) and Oliver Dunn (11) once again reached base safely on Friday night. On the bump, Tyler Jay made it eight straight games without an earned run, trailing only Craig Yoho (9 G) for the longest streak by a Nashville pitcher this year. Yoho and Jay are tied for the fourth and sixth longest active streaks by pitchers in the International League respectively.







