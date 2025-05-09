Memphis Claims Slugfest for First Win of Series at Charlotte

May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds earned a win in game three of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a final score of 13-10 on Friday night at Truist Park.

After taking the lead with a four-run second inning, the Memphis offense continued to answer each Charlotte push to claim its first win of the series. Left fielder Jose Fermin and catcher Jimmy Crooks each tallied three RBIs in the win. Third baseman Cesar Prieto submitted a 5-for-6 night with two RBIs and a run scored. Crooks reached base five times with three hits, a hit-by-pitch and a walk.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor allowed five runs on six hits, walked two and struck out one in 3.2 innings pitched. Riley O'Brien (1-0) tossed 2.0 scoreless innings. The right-handed pitcher did not allow a baserunner and struck out four in the only scoreless appearance for any Memphis reliever in the win.

The Redbirds and Knights will battle in a doubleheader tomorrow at Truist Park. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT. Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes following the final out of game one.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.