Knights Fall 13-10 to the Redbirds
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights dropped a high scoring affair to the Memphis Redbirds, 13-10, on Friday evening. Offense was the story as the two teams combined for 23 runs, 25 hits, and 17 walks.
For the third straight game, Memphis took the lead in the opening inning. The Redbirds used a two-out RBI single for an early 1-0 advantage. Charlotte responded in the bottom of the first on a Bryan Ramos two-run Home Run to left field. The lead was the Knights only one of the game, and it was short lived.
The visitors plated four runs in the top of the second inning and took a 5-2 lead. Zach DeLoach and Gage Workman both drove in runs for the Knights in the bottom of the second frame and the score was 5-4 after two.
Neither team scored in the third inning, the only scoreless frame of the contest, and both clubs pushed one across in the fourth. Charlotte's run came on an Andre Lipcius solo Home Run to left centerfield. Memphis scored twice in the top of the fifth and the lead was extended to 8-5.
The Knights rallied back with one in their half of the fifth inning and another in the sixth. The two runs were scored on a Corey Julks RBI single and a Kyle Teel RBI double respectively.
Charlotte trailed 8-7 heading into the seventh inning and once again the Redbirds stretched out their advantage. Memphis scored three runs; however, the Knights cut the deficit to one run with a three spot of their own in the seventh inning. Lipcius and Oscar Colas delivered the run-scoring hits that made the score 11-10.
Unfortunately, that was the final rally the Knights had in store for the 7,100-plus fans inside Truist Field. The Redbirds padded their lead with single runs in the eighth and ninth frames for the 13-10 final score.
Neither team will have much time to catch their breath. Games four and five of the series will be played as a double-header on Saturday afternoon. The first contest is slated to begin at 12:05pm ET.
International League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Career Night from Jacob Misiorowski Leads Nashville Past Norfolk in Shutout Fashion - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall 13-10 to the Redbirds - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Offense Erupts in 17-3 Victory Over St. Paul Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Screeching Halt in 17-3 Loss to Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Claims Slugfest for First Win of Series at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Even Series with 5-2 Win Over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hickey Hammers Grand Slam, WooSox Fall in Walk-Off Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- Three-Run Sixth Inning Lifts Indians over Clippers, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-Off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Drops Game Four in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Bullpen Battle with Omaha 5-2 - Louisville Bats
- Eighth Inning Rally Gives Hens the Friday Night Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Norfolk Has No Answers For Misiorowski - Norfolk Tides
- Huff Homers, But Clippers Fall Short on Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Night Game against Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Thwart Late Bulls Comeback with 3-2 Win - Durham Bulls
- Wiles Tremendous against Former Club as Stripers Hang on in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, RailRiders Canceled Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Friday Night Game Canceled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Solak Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.