Knights Fall 13-10 to the Redbirds

May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights dropped a high scoring affair to the Memphis Redbirds, 13-10, on Friday evening. Offense was the story as the two teams combined for 23 runs, 25 hits, and 17 walks.

For the third straight game, Memphis took the lead in the opening inning. The Redbirds used a two-out RBI single for an early 1-0 advantage. Charlotte responded in the bottom of the first on a Bryan Ramos two-run Home Run to left field. The lead was the Knights only one of the game, and it was short lived.

The visitors plated four runs in the top of the second inning and took a 5-2 lead. Zach DeLoach and Gage Workman both drove in runs for the Knights in the bottom of the second frame and the score was 5-4 after two.

Neither team scored in the third inning, the only scoreless frame of the contest, and both clubs pushed one across in the fourth. Charlotte's run came on an Andre Lipcius solo Home Run to left centerfield. Memphis scored twice in the top of the fifth and the lead was extended to 8-5.

The Knights rallied back with one in their half of the fifth inning and another in the sixth. The two runs were scored on a Corey Julks RBI single and a Kyle Teel RBI double respectively.

Charlotte trailed 8-7 heading into the seventh inning and once again the Redbirds stretched out their advantage. Memphis scored three runs; however, the Knights cut the deficit to one run with a three spot of their own in the seventh inning. Lipcius and Oscar Colas delivered the run-scoring hits that made the score 11-10.

Unfortunately, that was the final rally the Knights had in store for the 7,100-plus fans inside Truist Field. The Redbirds padded their lead with single runs in the eighth and ninth frames for the 13-10 final score.

Neither team will have much time to catch their breath. Games four and five of the series will be played as a double-header on Saturday afternoon. The first contest is slated to begin at 12:05pm ET.







