Hickey Hammers Grand Slam, WooSox Fall in Walk-Off Fashion
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-12) earned a walk-off win over the Worcester Red Sox (18-18) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park, beating the WooSox by a 5-4 final.
With a runner on second base in the bottom of the ninth, Garrett Stubbs laid down a bunt, and the throw to first went down the first-base line, allowing the winning run to score.
The IronPigs scored twice in the bottom of the first. Stubbs laid down a bunt single with the bases loaded to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. Oscar Mercado drew a bases-loaded walk to make it a 2-0 game.
After that walk, WooSox starter Brian Van Belle retired the next nine batters in a row. In his fourth start of the season, Van Belle allowed two runs on three hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out a season-high six.
Lehigh Valley scored another run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and Justin Crawford at third, Buddy Kennedy hit a line drive off the glove of the diving third baseman Nate Eaton to bring in a run.
Trailing 3-0 going into the sixth, the WooSox batted around and took the lead. On a 3-2 pitch with two outs and the bases loaded, Nathan Hickey belted a go-ahead grand slam over the right-field wall. It was Worcester's fifth grand slam of the season and second of the series.
The WooSox drew five walks in the sixth. Eight of the nine batters worked a three-ball count, with seven of them working a full count.
In the bottom of the seventh, the IronPigs tied the game at four thanks to an RBI single from Erick Brito.
Marcelo Mayer went 2-for-5 with two singles, a walk, and a run scored, extending his on-base streak to 20 games.
The WooSox and IronPigs continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Robert Stock is expected to start on the mound for the WooSox. Right-hander Mick Abel is set to toe the rubber for the IronPigs. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
International League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Career Night from Jacob Misiorowski Leads Nashville Past Norfolk in Shutout Fashion - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall 13-10 to the Redbirds - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Offense Erupts in 17-3 Victory Over St. Paul Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Screeching Halt in 17-3 Loss to Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Claims Slugfest for First Win of Series at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Even Series with 5-2 Win Over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hickey Hammers Grand Slam, WooSox Fall in Walk-Off Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- Three-Run Sixth Inning Lifts Indians over Clippers, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-Off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Drops Game Four in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Bullpen Battle with Omaha 5-2 - Louisville Bats
- Eighth Inning Rally Gives Hens the Friday Night Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Norfolk Has No Answers For Misiorowski - Norfolk Tides
- Huff Homers, But Clippers Fall Short on Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Night Game against Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Thwart Late Bulls Comeback with 3-2 Win - Durham Bulls
- Wiles Tremendous against Former Club as Stripers Hang on in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, RailRiders Canceled Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Friday Night Game Canceled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Solak Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- Hickey Hammers Grand Slam, WooSox Fall in Walk-Off Fashion
- WooSox Rally Late for Come-From-Behind Victory over IronPigs
- Sabol Homers Twice, WooSox Beat IronPigs 6-4 in Extras
- 5th Annual Rich Gedman Golf Tournament, Presented by Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., Sells out Faster Than Ever
- Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads, Roman Anthony Replica Jerseys Among Promotions Whose Tickets Go on Sale Today; Tickets for All WooSox '25 Games Now on Sale