Hickey Hammers Grand Slam, WooSox Fall in Walk-Off Fashion

May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-12) earned a walk-off win over the Worcester Red Sox (18-18) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park, beating the WooSox by a 5-4 final.

With a runner on second base in the bottom of the ninth, Garrett Stubbs laid down a bunt, and the throw to first went down the first-base line, allowing the winning run to score.

The IronPigs scored twice in the bottom of the first. Stubbs laid down a bunt single with the bases loaded to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. Oscar Mercado drew a bases-loaded walk to make it a 2-0 game.

After that walk, WooSox starter Brian Van Belle retired the next nine batters in a row. In his fourth start of the season, Van Belle allowed two runs on three hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out a season-high six.

Lehigh Valley scored another run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and Justin Crawford at third, Buddy Kennedy hit a line drive off the glove of the diving third baseman Nate Eaton to bring in a run.

Trailing 3-0 going into the sixth, the WooSox batted around and took the lead. On a 3-2 pitch with two outs and the bases loaded, Nathan Hickey belted a go-ahead grand slam over the right-field wall. It was Worcester's fifth grand slam of the season and second of the series.

The WooSox drew five walks in the sixth. Eight of the nine batters worked a three-ball count, with seven of them working a full count.

In the bottom of the seventh, the IronPigs tied the game at four thanks to an RBI single from Erick Brito.

Marcelo Mayer went 2-for-5 with two singles, a walk, and a run scored, extending his on-base streak to 20 games.

The WooSox and IronPigs continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Robert Stock is expected to start on the mound for the WooSox. Right-hander Mick Abel is set to toe the rubber for the IronPigs. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







