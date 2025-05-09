IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - A trio of throwing errors helped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-12) to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Worcester Red Sox (18-18) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The 'Pigs began the game by loading the bases and Garrett Stubbs brought home the first run with a bunt single. Óscar Mercado followed with a walk to force home another run.
Justin Crawford singled to open the fifth, advanced to second on a throwing error, stole third, and then scored on a Buddy Kennedy base hit.
Worcester turned the game on its head as Nathan Hickey hit a grand slam, his fourth homer of the year, vaulting Worcester in front 4-3 in the sixth.
The 'Pigs managed to answer and tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. With Cal Stevenson at second and one out, Erick Brito lined a single to center, tying the game.
The game stayed knotted at 4-4 into the last of the ninth. Kennedy began the frame with a laser of a double and was then pinch-run for by Rodolfo Castro. Stubbs then attempted to bunt Castro to third, but Worcester pitcher Wyatt Mills threw the ball away, allowing Castro to score and end the game, 5-4 IronPigs.
Max Lazar (2-2) fired a scoreless ninth, working around a hit and a walk, striking out two to earn the win for the 'Pigs.
Mills (0-1) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing the winning run (unearned) on one hit and a walk, striking out two in one-plus inning.
The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Saturday, May 10th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Mick Abel (4-2, 2.75) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while the WooSox go with Robert Stock (2-1, 2.83).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
International League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Career Night from Jacob Misiorowski Leads Nashville Past Norfolk in Shutout Fashion - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall 13-10 to the Redbirds - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Offense Erupts in 17-3 Victory Over St. Paul Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Screeching Halt in 17-3 Loss to Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Claims Slugfest for First Win of Series at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Even Series with 5-2 Win Over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hickey Hammers Grand Slam, WooSox Fall in Walk-Off Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- Three-Run Sixth Inning Lifts Indians over Clippers, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-Off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Drops Game Four in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Bullpen Battle with Omaha 5-2 - Louisville Bats
- Eighth Inning Rally Gives Hens the Friday Night Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Norfolk Has No Answers For Misiorowski - Norfolk Tides
- Huff Homers, But Clippers Fall Short on Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Night Game against Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Thwart Late Bulls Comeback with 3-2 Win - Durham Bulls
- Wiles Tremendous against Former Club as Stripers Hang on in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, RailRiders Canceled Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Friday Night Game Canceled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Solak Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-Off Win
- IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Andrew Painter's Triple-A Debut
- Rodolfo Castro Homers as 'Pigs Suffer Third Straight Defeat
- Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Set to Debut for IronPigs May 8th