IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win

May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - A trio of throwing errors helped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-12) to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Worcester Red Sox (18-18) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs began the game by loading the bases and Garrett Stubbs brought home the first run with a bunt single. Óscar Mercado followed with a walk to force home another run.

Justin Crawford singled to open the fifth, advanced to second on a throwing error, stole third, and then scored on a Buddy Kennedy base hit.

Worcester turned the game on its head as Nathan Hickey hit a grand slam, his fourth homer of the year, vaulting Worcester in front 4-3 in the sixth.

The 'Pigs managed to answer and tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. With Cal Stevenson at second and one out, Erick Brito lined a single to center, tying the game.

The game stayed knotted at 4-4 into the last of the ninth. Kennedy began the frame with a laser of a double and was then pinch-run for by Rodolfo Castro. Stubbs then attempted to bunt Castro to third, but Worcester pitcher Wyatt Mills threw the ball away, allowing Castro to score and end the game, 5-4 IronPigs.

Max Lazar (2-2) fired a scoreless ninth, working around a hit and a walk, striking out two to earn the win for the 'Pigs.

Mills (0-1) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing the winning run (unearned) on one hit and a walk, striking out two in one-plus inning.

The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Saturday, May 10th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Mick Abel (4-2, 2.75) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while the WooSox go with Robert Stock (2-1, 2.83).

