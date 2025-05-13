'Pigs Pull Away from Mets Late for Fifth Straight Win
May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - A pair of three-run frames powered the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-12) to a 7-3 win over the Syracuse Mets (18-22) on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Scoreless thru the first two innings, the 'Pigs struck first in the third. Buddy Kennedy delivered the first run of the game with an RBI double. Payton Henry then came thru in the clutch with a two-out, two-run single.
An RBI groundout from Jon Singleton got the Mets on the board in the bottom of the third before a Jared Young solo homer made it a 3-2 game in the fifth.
Erick Brito put the 'Pigs back up two with an RBI single in the sixth, but Young's second solo homer of the game in the seventh made it a one-run game again.
With two on and nobody out in the eighth, Brito put down a sacrifice bunt precipitating a throwing error, allowing him to reach and scoring a run. A Rodolfo Castro base hit and Rafael Lantigua sacrifice fly followed, stretching the lead to 7-3.
Kyle Tyler (4-2) grinded thru five innings to earn the win for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks, striking out two.
Brandon Waddell (1-2) took the loss for the Mets, allowing three unearned runs in four innings on four hits and a walk, striking out two.
The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Wednesday, May 14th. Alan Rangel (2-0, 4.93) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Syracuse rolls with Brandon Sproat (1-3, 4.82).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
