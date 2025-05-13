Charlotte Pulls Away Late to Defeat Gwinnett 8-5

May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (17-23) got to within one run multiple times, but couldn't complete a comeback against the Charlotte Knights (20-20) in an 8-5 loss on Tuesday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: Charlotte jumped in front with a three-run first inning on a two-run single by Corey Julks and RBI single by Colson Montgomery. The Stripers put a pair on the board in the second inning with a run-scoring double from Jason Delay and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cade Bunnell in his first plate appearance in Triple-A. With Charlotte ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth, both David Fletcher and Jarred Kelenic produced run-scoring singles to put Gwinnett within one at 5-4. Charlotte put up three runs in the seventh, one of which was wiped away on a solo home run from James McCann (2) in the bottom of the seventh to make it an 8-5 Charlotte lead.

Key Contributors: Delay (3-for-4, double, RBI) led the offense with his first three-hit game of the season, extending his hitting streak to eight games. McCann (2-for-5, double, homer, RBI) added multiple extra-base hits for the Stripers. Davis Daniel (L, 1-3) got the start for Gwinnett and allowed three earned runs in five innings of work, all of those being in the first inning.

Noteworthy: Bunnell made his Stripers debut in the loss following a promotion from Double-A Columbus, batting ninth and playing first base (0-for-3, RBI). Atlanta Braves No. 11 prospect Jhancarlos Lara also made his Triple-A debut in the eighth inning, tossing a scoreless frame and hitting 101 mph on a strikeout. The pitch was the fastest thrown at Coolray Field this season. Gwinnett is now 1-7 in series openers this year.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 14): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Braves No. 2 prospect Hurston Waldrep (3-2, 6.35 ERA) will get the ball for Gwinnett against Charlotte's Owen White (0-3, 5.46 ERA). For the second time this season, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett. Celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión. Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark on Wet Nose Wednesday. Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







