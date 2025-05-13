Mayer Caps off Six-Run Comeback with Game-Winning Homer

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (19-20) erased an eighth inning six run deficit to stun the Buffalo Bisons (14-24) on Tuesday night, a 10-7 win thanks to three late home runs at Sahlen Field.

The WooSox trailed 7-5 entering the top of the ninth, facing Buffalo closer Tommy Nance. Corey Rosier led off the frame with a walk, and Roman Anthony followed with a double to put the tying runs in scoring position. Vaughn Grissom blooped an RBI single to center to cut the deficit to 7-6, putting men on the corners for Marcelo Mayer.

Mayer worked a 2-1 count, then launched a fastball to left-center for a go-ahead, three-run home run to make it 9-7 Worcester. The opposite field shot went 388 feet, giving Mayer his eighth home run and 38 RBI in 34 Triple-A games.

And the WooSox added on from there-Nate Eaton doubled, and after a flyout, Nathan Hickey made it a four RBI night with a run-scoring single up the middle. That extended the road team's lead to 10-7, the final blow in a five-run, five-hit ninth inning.

Manager Chad Tracy went to his closer, Nick Burdi, in the bottom of the ninth. The right-hander walked the leadoff man, then struck out three straight to finish off the win and his third save. Burdi lowered his ERA to 0.54 with 25 strikeouts over 16.2 innings, capping off the day by blowing a 97 mile-per-hour fastball past Orelvis Martinez.

In a bullpen game, Wyatt Mills got Worcester off to a good start on the mound. Mills tossed three innings of one-run ball with two strikeouts-Buffalo's lone run came off a solo shot from Martinez.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Alex Binelas delivered the first big swing of the day for the road team. Down 2-1 in the count, he destroyed a solo shot to right, a 388-foot homer that tied the game.

Following Mills' departure, the Bisons' took command of the game with a pair of three run rallies. In the sixth, they hit a trio of RBI singles from Will Robertson, Martinez and Damiano Palmegiani, all off Wyatt Olds. An inning later, Jose Adames allowed a solo homer to Alan Roden and a two-run blast to Davis Schneider.

It was a 7-1 deficit entering the top of the sixth, but Mayer walked and Nate Eaton singled to put two on. With two outs, Hickey and Trayce Thompson smashed back-to-back home runs. Hickey blasted a 395-foot shot to right-center, a three-run shot, while Thompson added a solo homer at 393 feet to left.

The four-run eighth set up the five-run ninth, giving Worcester nine runs and nine of their 13 hits over their final two innings.

The WooSox continue the six-game series on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. versus the Buffalo Bisons, affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On the mound, Trenton Wallace is the scheduled starter for Buffalo. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network.







