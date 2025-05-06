Sabol Homers Twice, WooSox Beat IronPigs 6-4 in Extras
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Worcester Red Sox (17-16) - coming off a season-high 13-game homestand - began their two-week road trip with an extra-innings victory on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park, topping the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-11) by a 6-4 final in 10 innings.
Blake Sabol hit two homers, a solo shot to tie the game in the eighth inning and a grand slam in the 10th to put the WooSox in front 6-2.
It was Sabol's first multi-homer game since July 3, 2023, when he was with the San Francisco Giants. The 5-RBI performance matched his career high, which he also did on July 3, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners.
The grand slam was Worcester's fourth of the season.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the second when IronPigs left fielder Cal Stevenson hit an RBI double down the left-field line to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead.
After Sabol's game-tying homer in the seventh, Corey Rosier gave the WooSox a 2-1 lead later in the inning with an RBI double.
The IronPigs tied the game in the last half of the eighth on a run-scoring single from Otto Kemp.
With Worcester leading 6-2 in the bottom of the 10th, the IronPigs pushed a pair across, but Wyatt Mills was able to lock it down and preserve the victory.
Josh Winckowski made his second Triple-A start of the season, and the right-hander turned in a quality start. Winckowski hurled six innings, allowing an unearned run without walking anybody. The 26-year-old struck out four.
In his last two starts with the WooSox, Winckowski has tossed 11 innings and allowed two earned runs.
The WooSox and IronPigs continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. Left-hander Shane Drohan is expected to start on the mound for the WooSox. Right-hander Kyle Tyler is set to toe the rubber for the IronPigs. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
