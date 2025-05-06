Stripers Walked off in Extras at Durham

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - The Gwinnett Stripers (13-21) were one strike away from ending Durham's seven-game winning streak, but the Bulls (23-11) scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game and won it 6-5 in the bottom of the 10th on Tuesday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 2-0 lead on a first-inning RBI double by James McCann and second-inning solo home run by Matthew Batten (3). Durham came back to tie it at 2-2, but Gwinnett responded with a three-run sixth highlighted by a go-ahead RBI double from Luke Williams, sacrifice fly from Batten, and RBI single by Conner Capel. Up 5-3 with two outs in the ninth, Domingo Gonzalez (BS, 1) allowed an RBI single to Eloy Jimenez and game-tying RBI double to Coco Montes. After failing to score in the top of the 10th, the Stripers lost on a walk-off single by Jamie Westbrook off Dylan Covey (L, 1-1).

Key Contributors: Batten (2-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs), McCann (2-for-4, double, RBI), and Capel (2-for-4, RBI) all had multi-hit efforts for Gwinnett. Jimenez (3-for-5, 2 RBI) led the way for Durham.

Noteworthy: Ian Anderson, making his first start in the Braves organization since returning from the Los Angeles Angels, started and went 3.0 innings (5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) in a no-decision. Newly-acquired Austin Cox made his organization debut in relief (hold, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). Gwinnett is now 2-2 in extra-inning contests and 3-3 in games decided in the last at-bat.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 7): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 13): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Join the Stripers on Education Day where kids can catch a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.

