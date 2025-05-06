Redbirds Blow Late Lead, Lose in Extras at Knights
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game one of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a final score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
For the first time this season, Memphis lost a game after holding an eighth-inning lead. The Redbirds bats took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Catcher Ivan Herrera drove in a run with a single in the fifth game of his MLB Rehab Assignment. Later in the frame, Shortstop Thomas Saggese smacked a two-run home run.
Saggese went 1-for-3 with the home run and two walks. Second baseman Jose Fermin went 2-for-4 with a double. No other Memphis batter reached base more than once in the loss.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out eight in 4.2 innings pitched. Riley O'Brien allowed the game-tying run in the eighth inning on two hits and a walk. The right-handed pitcher struck out three.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Four-Run Eighth Lifts Sounds over Tides - Nashville Sounds
- McCusker Mashes Two More Homers, Saints Take Down Bisons 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk-Off Mets to End Losing Streak - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Fall in Series-Opener to Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3, in Ten Innings on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Fletcher Clubs Walk-Off Home Run, Knights Beat 'Birds in 11 - Charlotte Knights
- Late Offense Pushes Saints Past Bisons 6-2 Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Loses Lead Late, Snaps Winning Streak - Norfolk Tides
- Omaha Falls to Louisville 9-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- Hens Walk It off in Dramatic Fashion in Tuesday Win to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Blow Late Lead, Lose in Extras at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Indy Takes Series Opener from Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Burrows Bulldozes Clippers with Seven Punchies in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Petty, Johnson Guide Bats to Win in Opener - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- May 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Set to Debut for IronPigs May 8th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Postponed Again - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- LeMahieu Scheduled to Rehab with SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Preview: Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 6-11 - Indianapolis Indians
- Spencer Horwitz and Dauri Moreta Have Rehab Assignments Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Sabol Homers Twice, WooSox Beat IronPigs 6-4 in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Fall in Extras to WooSox to Open Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Walk-Off with Eighth Straight Victory in 6-5 Extra-Inning Win over Stripers - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Walked off in Extras at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 6 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Offer 4 Free Tickets to All Veteran/Active Duty Armed Forces Service Members for Armed Forces Day Game - Buffalo Bisons
- 19th Annual Pink Knights Set for May 9th - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Walked off with Home Run for Second Straight Day at Charlotte
- Redbirds Use Alternate Identity to Honor AutoZone Park Barbecue Nachos Invention
- Redbirds Blow Late Lead, Lose in Extras at Knights
- Memphis Drops Series Finale against Louisville
- Redbirds Get Second Walk-off Win of Series in Chaotic Fashion