Redbirds Blow Late Lead, Lose in Extras at Knights

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game one of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a final score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

For the first time this season, Memphis lost a game after holding an eighth-inning lead. The Redbirds bats took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Catcher Ivan Herrera drove in a run with a single in the fifth game of his MLB Rehab Assignment. Later in the frame, Shortstop Thomas Saggese smacked a two-run home run.

Saggese went 1-for-3 with the home run and two walks. Second baseman Jose Fermin went 2-for-4 with a double. No other Memphis batter reached base more than once in the loss.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out eight in 4.2 innings pitched. Riley O'Brien allowed the game-tying run in the eighth inning on two hits and a walk. The right-handed pitcher struck out three.

