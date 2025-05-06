Norfolk Loses Lead Late, Snaps Winning Streak

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Norfolk Tides (12-21) fell to the Nashville Sounds (20-14), 5-3, on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. The Tides led 2-1 into the bottom of the eighth inning, but Nashville would put up four runs in their final at bats to snap Norfolk's three-game hitting streak.

It was a pitcher's duel for most of the game. Norfolk scored their initial runs in the third and fifth innings, starting with a sacrifice fly by Vimael Machín to break the game's scoring open. Samuel Basallo launched his fourth home run on the season that crept over the left-center field wall.

Tides' starter Kyle Brnovich left the game as the winning pitcher of record. He went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out six. The lone run he allowed was a bases loaded walk in the fourth, exiting the game up 2-1 into the bottom of the sixth.

Norfolk couldn't hold the lead in the eighth, allowing four walks, two wild pitches and a hit in the inning. In the top of the ninth, Norfolk managed to load the bases with one out and scored one run on a sacrifice fly. But they would not complete the comeback, leaving the tying run on base in the 5-3 loss.

