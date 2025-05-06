May 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (16-13) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (15-18)

May 6 - 5:05 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Peter Solomon (0-1, 13.50) vs. RHP Wilkel Hernandez (1-0, 2.70)

TONIGHT'S GAME: T he Iowa Cubs take on the Toledo Mud Hens in the first game of a six-game series...right-hander Peter Solomon is slated to make his second start with Iowa this season...right-hander Wilkel Hernandez is scheduled to make his seventh outing and his sixth start of the year for Toledo.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The Iowa Cubs fell in the series finale to the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday by a 3-1 score... Carlos Pérez led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a home run... Owen Caissie had the other extra-base hit for the I-Cubs with a double... Cade Horton tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball and struck out five in a no decision... Nate Pearson and Michael Fulmer each worked a scoreless inning in relief.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros saw his career-long hit streak end at 19 games on Sunday, during which he is hitting .447 (34-for-76) with nine extra-base hits...Moises became the first I-Cub to hit in at least 19 straight games since James Adduci from May 20-June 23, 2019 (19 games)...it is also the longest hit streak in the International League this season...despite losing the hit streak, Moises walked so extended his on-base streak to 20 games, which is the second-longest in the IL this season...it is also the longest by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham r eached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2023.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday night (4/22)...it marked the second straight game in which Owen homered and first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homered in consecutive games this year following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, Owen did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

SERIES RECAP: Iowa and Buffalo played their lone series of the season and split the games...Iowa took the first game of the series and won both the fourth and fifth games.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long tallied his first four-hit game of the season Wednesday (4/30) and his first since Aug. 6, 2024 vs. Chattanooga...Long is one of three I-Cubs with a four-hit effort this season along with Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara ...Jonathon ranks among International League leaders in batting average (4th, .353), hits (T-6th, 36) and on-base percentage (8th, .431).

RAISE THE ROOF: Matt Shaw entered last Tuesday's game batting .277 (5-for26) but is now batting .277 (13-for-47) after the first three games of the series including a four-hit game Tuesday night... it marked his first four-hit game he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run with Iowa vs. Louisville on Sept. 15, 2024.

STELLAR PITCHING: The I-Cubs pitching performance have been one of the best in the International League...ranks first in the International League with the least amount of hits allowed (182)... ranks in the top five in runs allowed (106), home runs allowed (21) and strikeouts (296).

HIT PARADE: Iowa tallied 13 hits in yesterday's win in which the offense was led by Jonathon Long, Kevin Alcántara and Ben Cowles who all had three hits...Cowles hit his first home run since April 16 vs. St. Paul and had a career-high four RBI...Alcántara also tallied two doubles...the I-Cubs have 12 games this season in which they have at least 10 hits.

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024.

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are set to play their second series of the season following April 8-13 in which the I-Cubs won four of the six contests...after this week, the Mud Hens and the I-Cubs will not see each other until the final series of the 2025 season, Sept. 16-21.

