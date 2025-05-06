Bulls Walk-Off with Eighth Straight Victory in 6-5 Extra-Inning Win over Stripers
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - With a seven-game winning streak down to its final strike, the Durham Bulls scored twice with two outs in the ninth, then won the game in the 10th, defeating the Gwinnett Stripers 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon at the DBAP.
The game-tying rally started with a leadoff double from Carson Williams. Two outs later, Williams was at third and Eloy Jimenez facing an 0-2 count. Jimenez, the tying run in a 5-3 game, grounded a single to right field to bring Williams home. Brock Jones entered to pinch-run and scored on a double scraping the top of the left-centerfield wall to make it 5-5.
In the 10th, Jones threw out Jerred Kelenic at third base after catching a line drive to end the top half. In the last of the 10th with Kenny Piper placed at second base, Jamie Westbrook laced the game-winning hit off the glove of Gwinnett left fielder Carlos Rodriguez to bring Piper home with the winning run.
The Significance: The Bulls' eighth straight win extended the minor's second longest active winning streak (Las Vegas, 9). It also marked the longest by a Bulls team since 2021, when the club won 11 straight from September 18th through October 2nd.
The Streak: Durham's winning streak began on April 27th in Nashville when the Bulls scored four two-out runs in the ninth to beat the Sounds 4-1. Durham was also down to its final strike in that game. Tuesday's win marked Durham's third final at-bat win of the eight game streak.
AAA First: Sean Hunley recorde his first career AAA win by throwing a scoreless 10th inning.
The Bob & Eloy Show: After combining for 19 RBIs in the Jacksonville series, Bob Seymour and Eloy Jimenez continued their torrid run. Seymour doubled twice and walked once, while Jimenez collected three singles, including a run-scoring single during the ninth inning rally.
What's Next: Joe Rock (1-2, 5.53) is slated to start Wednesday night against Gwinnett's Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.08) at 6:35 PM ET.
