Westbrook Late-Inning Heroics Lead Durham to Sixth Straight Victory

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Jamie Westbrook drilled a three-run homer for the second straight night, lifting the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-4 before a paid attendance of 9,098 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

The Bulls won their sixth straight game, and moved into a second place tie with Jacksonville, just 1 1/2 games behind first place Lehigh Valley.

Durham (21-11) had just surrendered three runs in the top of the seventh, but struck for four runs against Austin Roberts (L, 1-1) in the bottom half. Tre Morgan opened the inning with a single, then Kenny Piper reached on a bloop single to short right field to set up the inning. Tristan Peters stroked a run-scoring single to right-center to bring home Morgan, with Peters advancing to second on a bobble by Jacksonville (21-11) center fielder Jacob Marsee. Westbrook then connected for a three-run shot to left center for a 5-4 lead.

The Bulls added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Peters.

Jacob Waguespack (W, 2-0) earned the win in relief with Evan Reifert (S, 3) fanning the side in the ninth on 11 pitches to notch the save.

Connor Seabold threw five innings of one-run ball to receive a no-decision.

The Bulls aim for a six-game sweep on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET with Ian Seymour (3-1, 2.01) slated to oppose Robinson Pina (2-1, 3.09).

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.