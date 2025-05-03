SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 3, 2025

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-15) vs. Syracuse Mets (14-17)

May 3, 2025 | Game 31 | Road Game 20 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Erick Leal (1-2, 4.81) vs. RH TJ Shook (No Record)

Leal: Allowed 4 R (3 ER) on 4 H over 5.0 IP on 4/26 vs. CLT with 7 K and 2 BB (8-7 Knights)

Shook: Triple-A Debut; Acquired via trade (MIL) on 7/21/24; 0-0, 3.38 ERA w/ BNG in 2025

LAST TIME OUT- SYRACUSE, NY (May 2, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 6-3 to the Syracuse Mets on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh, but the Mets recaptured the advantage in the home half of the inning and snapped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's three-game winning streak.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Donovan Walton doubled on the first pitch of the inning from RailRiders starter Brandon Leibrandt and scored on a two-base hit by Drew Gilbert. With two outs, Joey Meneses looped a single to right to plate Gilbert and extend the Syracuse lead. Felipe De La Cruz held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in check over the first six innings, striking out nine, walking none and allowing just one hit.

After Syracuse extended the lead to 3-0 with a walk and a run-scoring double against MLB Rehabber Clayton Beeter in the bottom of the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre evened the score at three apiece in the top of the seventh. T.J. Rumfield singled off Tyler Zuber and advanced to third on a double by Alex Jackson. Both scored on a two-base hit from Dominic Smith to cut the Mets lead to one. Jake Gatewood reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Smith to score the game-tying run. Syracuse, however, responded quickly and rebuilt its three-run lead in the bottom of the seventh. The Mets loaded the bases and regained the lead when Geoff Hartlieb walked Walton. Gilbert added a sac fly and Jon Singleton's RBI single against Rob Zastryzny closed the scoring. Hartlieb (2-2) suffered the loss while Zuber (1-0) vultured the win. Anthony Gose worked a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.

REHAB REINFORCEMENT- Clayton Beeter joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday on a Major League Rehab Assignment. Beeter was placed on New York's 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, with right shoulder impingement syndrome. He began his rehab assignment on April 20 with Tampa, striking out all four batters he faced. He rehab was transferred to Somerset on April 22 and he appeared in two games for the Patriots, allowing three runs on one hit with two strikeouts and three walks over two appearances spanning two innings.

DOUBLE TAKE- Erick Leal makes his sixth start of the season and second against Syracuse this year. The right-hander struck out seven Mets on April 2 in his first appearance in affiliated ball since 2019, leaving after five innings after allowing a pair of runs on five hits. Leal is second on the staff with 31 strikeouts and third with 24.1 innings pitched.

DEBUT DAY- Jorbit Vivas was recalled by New York on Friday and made his Major League debut Last night. The infielder went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks in his first MLB game, batting ninth and playing second base.

STILL STREAKING- Jesús Rodríguez has reached safely in all 15 games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .485 on-base percentage so far, with 20 hits and 12 walks over his 15 games. The 15-game on-base streak is the longest by any RailRiders so far this season, passing T.J. Rumfield's 10-game run earlier this month.

HIP HIP, JOSE!- Jose Rojas became the first RailRiders player to have a three-homer, eight-RBI game since Jake Bauers accomplished the feat on April 16, 2023, against Syracuse at PNC Field. Rojas is one of five players to drive in eight in a single game; one shy of Mark Budzinski's single-game mark of nine on July 25, 2004, versus Toledo.

AN ALL-TIMER- Nineteen runs on Thursday matches the fifth most scored in a single game in franchise history. Twenty-three hits ties the fourth most in any one game.

ACTIVATED- Brandon Leibrandt and Braden Shewmake were activated from the 7-Day Injured list Friday. Both were placed on the IL on April 17 during the Durham series.

NEW DIGS- New York claimed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday and optioned him to the RailRiders. He hit .192 for Atlanta over 16 games and .200 for Gwinnett over 11 games. In 491 Major League games over five seasons, the 28-year-old holds a .251 career average with 58 home runs and 208 runs batted in.

DEV LISTED- Edinson Duran has been placed on the RailRiders Development List. The catcher has appeared in three games in 2025.

CAREER-HIGH MATCHED- Sean Boyle's nine-strikeout effort in the nightcap Wednesday matched his career-best effort, accomplished five other times during his career, most recently as April 11, 2023, against Syracuse at PNC Field prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery. It was the second-best single-game performance by a RailRiders arm this year, surpassed only by Allan Winans 10 K game last Wednesday.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York blanked Tampa 3-0 last night. Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer and that was enough to back Max Fried's MLB-best sixth win... Somerset dropped an 8-7, 10 inning final at Richmond. Spencer Jones hit his ninth home run in the loss, which ties him for second-most in MiLB... Hudson Valley topped Jersey Shore 9-1. George Lombard, Jr. drove in three and Brenny Escanio homered for the 'Gades... Tampa fell 9-2 to Fort Myers. The Mighty Mussels scored at least one run from the third through eighth innings.

