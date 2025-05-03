Chasers Bullpen Holds Indy Scoreless in 5-1 Win
May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers played back into the win column Saturday night, with a 5-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians.
Omaha threw a bullpen game, opened by Anthony Simonelli, who tossed a scoreless first inning. Simonelli allowed an unearned run in the second, then Omaha's bullpen kept Indianapolis off the scoreboard the rest of the night.
Behind Simonelli, Ryan Brady stranded an inherited runner, then tossed 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out a pair in the process. Eric Cerantola and Evan Sisk both tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts each, to total 7.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen.
Offensively, the Storm Chasers struck first when John Rave opened the bottom of the first with a double and scored on an RBI single from Nick Loftin. While the Indians scored a run in the second to tie the game, Omaha plated two in the third and led the rest of the night. Luca Tresh homered for a 2-1 Chasers lead, then MLB Rehabber Dairon Blanco doubled and scored on a Loftin sac fly to put Omaha ahead 3-1.
Omaha added one more in the fourth, as Cam Devanney walked and scored on a Peyton Wilson double, then Nick Pratto opened the seventh with a triple and scored on an RBI single from Rave for the 5-1 lead that held to be final.
Eight of nine Storm Chasers had hits, with Rave and Blanco each connecting on two and Loftin driving in two runs.
The Chasers will try and force a series split Sunday afternoon at Werner Park, with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch and right-hander Luinder Avila on the mound.
