I-Cubs Crush the Bisons 10-2 as Cowles Leads with Four RBIs

May 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs take a three games to two series lead over the Bisons with a 10-2 win at Principal Park.

The Bisons opened the game scoring first for the fourth straight time as Joey Loperfido ripped a double and scored Michael Stefanic for the 1-0 lead.

Iowa immediately answered back with three runs of their own and never gave up the lead from there on out. Jonathon Long grounded a single into left field and scored Owen Caissie and Matt Shaw after drawing back-to-back walks for the 2-1 lead. Christian Franklin added another run and scored Long for the 3-1 lead.

Ben Cowles continued the damage in the bottom of the third inning as he ripped his seventh double of the season and scored Kevin Alcántara for the 4-1 lead. Cowles went 3-of-4 with a double, home run, and added four RBIs to his line.

Moises Ballesteros kept his hot streak going with a single to left field and scored Caissie, extending the lead to 5-1. Ballesteros extended his hit-streak to 19 straight games with at least a hit, tying James Adduci for the most consecutive games with at least one hit since 2019.

After Long singled, Alcántara hit his sixth double of the season and scored Ballesteros for a 6-1 lead.

Fast-forward to the bottom of the sixth inning, Alcántara knocked in Ballesteros for his second double of the game. Then, Cowles ripped a three-run homer to left field and took a commanding 10-1 lead.

Buffalo added a home run in the top of the eighth inning from Will Wagner as the game ended in a 10-2 win for the I-Cubs.

The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the Buffalo Bisons Sunday, May 4 as first pitch is slated to begin at 1:08 p.m. CT and right-hander Cade Horton will take the mound for Iowa.

