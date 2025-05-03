Copy and Paste: Saints and Clippers Doubleheader Canceled on Saturday Due To, Wait for It...Rain

COLUMBUS, OH - Mother Nature is batting an impressive .297 against the St. Paul Saints this season. If she keeps this up it will be hard to keep her off the Major League roster. For the 10th and 11th time in 37 days the Saints had games rained out. The Saints doubleheader against the Columbus Clippers on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Park was canceled due to rain. Neither game will be made up and the Saints are now scheduled to play 148 games on the season.

The two teams will play the final game of what will now be a five-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (2-1, 1.93) to the mound against Clippers LHP Parker Messick (1-1, 3.22). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

